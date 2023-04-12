Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Adecco Group AG
  News
  Summary
    ADEN   CH0012138605

ADECCO GROUP AG

(ADEN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:45 2023-04-12 am EDT
32.36 CHF   +0.53%
12:30pAdecco : Shareholders approve all resolutions at the 2023 annual general meeting
PU
03/31Akkodis Selected by Thales to Deliver Customer Support Engineering Services Worldwide
AQ
03/29Adecco : Shareholder Letter
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ADECCO : SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ALL RESOLUTIONS AT THE 2023 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

04/12/2023 | 12:30pm EDT
Group press release, Zurich, Switzerland, April 12, 2023

ADECCO GROUP SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ALL RESOLUTIONS AT THE 2023 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Adecco Group's shareholders have approved all resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors at its 2023 Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), which was held in Lausanne, Switzerland, today.

Shareholders supported the proposed distribution of a dividend of CHF 2.50 per share. Adecco Group shares will trade ex-dividend on April 18, 2023 with the dividend payment planned for April 20, 2023.

Jean-Christophe Deslarzes was confirmed as Chairman of the Board of Directors as well as all other members who stood for re-election. Sandhya Venugopal was newly elected to the Board of Directors.

Shareholders also approved the Annual Report 2022, and in a non-binding advisory vote, approved the Remuneration Report for 2022.

The final results of the AGM are available on the Adecco Group's Investor Relations website.

About the Adecco Group

The Adecco Group is the world's leading talent company. Our purpose is making the future work for everyone. Through our three global business units - Adecco, Akkodis and LHH - across 60 countries, we enable sustainable and lifelong employability for individuals, deliver digital and engineering solutions to power the Smart Industry transformation and empower organisations to optimise their workforces. The Adecco Group leads by example and is committed to an inclusive culture, fostering sustainable employability, and supporting resilient economies and communities. The Adecco Group AG is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN).

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations

Press Office

investor.relations@adeccogroup.com

media@adeccogroup.com

+41 (0)44 878 88 88

+41 (0)44 878 88 88

Disclaimer

Adecco Group AG published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 16:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
