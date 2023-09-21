Share |

THE GLOBAL SMART INDUSTRY LEADER HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS A PRIMARY PARTNER BY ONE OF THE WORLD'S LARGEST GLOBAL MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY COMPANIES TO SUPPORT VARIOUS PRODUCTS.

Akkodis, a global digital engineering company and Smart Industry leader, has been awarded a three year managed services contract worth in excess of 100M US dollars by a global medical devices leader. The scope of this contract is for the provision of implementation, project management and remediation services to support various products.

Akkodis is enabling clients across the world's major industries - including Life Sciences & Healthcare - to accelerate and advance in their digitalization. In this contract win, one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world, has appointed Akkodis to be a primary partner following a thorough due diligence process and based on the strength of its solutions and successful delivery credentials. This contract win represents an expansion of Akkodis' existing partnership with client into their Canadian business and brings opportunities for subsequent business.

Akkodis, the tech business of the Adecco Group, will support the client in its quest to deliver innovative technology, services and solutions for its products. As part of this engagement, Akkodis will deploy more than 200 talented engineers from its North American business to deliver the assignment, which is due to complete in 2026.

Mike Small, Head of Akkodis, North America, said, "We are proud and humbled to be selected as a primary partner for managed services by one of the world's leading medical devices companies.

He continued, "Over the past year, we have collaborated side-by-side with the client and gained a deep appreciation of their goals surrounding the development of their latest products. Our team proposed a creative engagement model and solution to address their growing demand, and to help them to further optimize their operations and strengthen overall competitiveness. The client appointed Akkodis based on our proven track record in technical delivery management and program governance, and welcomed the proactive approach that we took throughout our dialogue. At Akkodis, we are committed to Engineering a Smarter Future Together."

Isabelle Stewart, SVP, Global Life Sciences & Healthcare, Akkodis said, "The Life Sciences & Healthcare industry is in the midst of a revolution, where personalized care and innovation are converging to pave the way for an era of improved patient experiences and advanced medical breakthroughs." She continued, "As a Smart Industry leader, Akkodis is proud to be a trusted partner to clients who count on our deep expertise and game-changing solutions to realize their ambition of driving better outcomes for patients at critical moments throughout their lives."

