Adecco: Adjusted EPS down 9% in 2023

February 29, 2024 at 04:08 am EST Share

Adecco has published sales of 6109 ME for the 4th quarter, down 2% on a reported basis compared to the same period a year earlier (+1% in organic terms).



Operating income for the quarter was up 65% (+74% organic) to €187 million, with net income up 6% to €68 million, giving adjusted EPS of €0.75 (-1%).



For the full year, the Group posted sales of E23.9 bn (+1% reported, +3% organic), for net earnings of ME325, down 5% and below expectations. Adjusted EPS for 2023 came to 2.99 euros, down 9%.



Finally, Adecco reports that since the start of the year, Group volumes are slightly below fourth-quarter 2023 levels.



"The Group intends to continue to capture market share in a difficult macroeconomic environment in the first quarter of 2024, while managing resources with agility, focusing on productivity and overhead and administrative cost savings," it says.



