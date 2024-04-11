ADECCO : Liberum revises its estimates for 2024 and 2025

April 11, 2024 at 07:02 am EDT Share

Liberum confirms its 'Hold' recommendation on the stock and leaves its price target unchanged at 45.20 Swiss francs ahead of the release of Q1 2024 results.



' We continue to expect weak financial performance over the coming quarters with organic volume declines in Q1 2024' says the analyst firm.



' Prior to the Q1 2024 results, we have made minor changes to our estimates to reflect current exchange rates, resulting in reductions of 2.2% and 0.6% to our estimates for 2024 and 2025, respectively ' adds Liberum.



Adecco reported that year-to-date group volumes are slightly below Q4 2023 levels.



