Adecco : RESULTS OF THE INITIAL ACCEPTANCE PERIOD OF THE MANDATORY TAKEOVER BID FOR AKKA TECHNOLOGIES – REOPENING OF THE BID AS A SIMPLIFIED SQUEEZE-OUT

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange Press release, Zurich, Switzerland, 20 April 2022

RESULTS OF THE INITIAL ACCEPTANCE PERIOD OF THE MANDATORY TAKEOVER BID FOR AKKA TECHNOLOGIES - REOPENING OF THE BID AS A SIMPLIFIED SQUEEZE-OUT

The Adecco Group announces today that during the initial acceptance period of the previously announced mandatory takeover bid for AKKA Technologies, 9,319,130 shares (representing 90.79% of the shares to which the bid relates) were tendered.

The initial acceptance period of the bid launched by Adecco Group's wholly owned subsidiary, Modis International AG ("Modis" or the "Bidder") for AKKA Technologies SE ("AKKA") (the "Bid") ended on 13 April 2022. In addition to shares, 1,652 convertible bonds (representing 94.40% of the outstanding convertible bonds, to which the bid relates) were tendered into the Bid.

As a result, the Adecco Group will hold a total of 96.97% of the outstanding shares and 94.40% of the outstanding convertible bonds issued by AKKA.

The payment of the bid price is expected to take place on or about 21 April 2022.

As the Adecco Group holds more than 95% of the outstanding shares, it has decided to proceed with a simplified squeeze-out bid, pursuant to article 7:82, §1 of the Code of Companies and Associations and articles 42 and 43 of the royal decree of 27 April 2007 on public takeover bids, at the same price as set out in the Prospectus. The acceptance period will start on 21 April 2022 and end on 11 May 2022. Security holders can tender their securities by following the instructions set out in the Prospectus. The results of the acceptance period of the squeeze-out bid are expected to be published on or about 12 May 2022.

Securities not tendered by the end of this acceptance period will be deemed to have automatically transferred to the Adecco Group via its wholly owned subsidiary Modis. The funds required to pay the bid price for these securities will be deposited with the Deposit and Consignment Office (Deposito- en Consignatiekas / Caisse des dépôts et consignations).

Upon, or as soon as possible after, completion of the squeeze-out, all securities issued by AKKA will be delisted from Euronext Brussels and Euronext Paris (for the shares) and the Open Market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (for the convertible bonds).

The key features of the reopened Bid can be summarised as follows:

Acceptance period

From 21 April 2022 to 11 May 2022 at 5:40 pm (Belgian time) for the shares and at 4:00 pm (Belgian time) for the convertible bonds, subject to extension. The results of the acceptance period will be announced on 12 May 2022. Payment of the bid price is anticipated on 13 May 2022.

EUR 49 in cash per share.

EUR 101,816.58 per convertible bond.

Conditions

The Bid is unconditional.

The board of directors of AKKA recommends accepting the Bid, as further explained in its response memorandum (which is attached to the Prospectus).

For the detailed modalities of the Bid, reference is made to the Prospectus.

The Prospectus was approved by the FSMA on 15 March 2022. The Prospectus has been published in Belgium in English, which is the official version.

The English official version and the French translation of the Prospectus (including the acceptance forms and the response memorandum) can be obtained free of charge at the counters of the ING Bank N.V. or BNP Paribas Fortis NV, or by telephone from ING Bank N.V. on +31 20 563 66 19 and BNP Paris Fortis SA on +32 2 433 41 13. The digital versions of the Prospectus and the acceptance forms are also available on the internet at the following websites: https://www.adeccogroup.com/investors/akka-modis-transaction, https://www.akka-technologies.com, https://www.ing.nl/particulier/beleggen/leren-beleggen/corporate_actions/index.html, and www.bnpparibasfortis.be/epargneretplacer.

A Dutch translation of the summary of the Prospectus is made available in electronic form on the abovementioned websites.

In the case of any inconsistency between the translations and the official English version of the Prospectus, the English version shall prevail. The Bidder has revised the respective versions and is responsible for the consistency between all versions.

A free shareholder hotline is also available in France on 0805 381 313.

Security holders who wish to tender their securities to the Bid are requested to follow the instructions set out in the Prospectus and to do so within the time limits set out therein, or any later date as announced in the case of an extension, or within any earlier deadline set by their financial intermediary.

Security holders who register their acceptance with a financial intermediary that is not the centralizing agent must inquire about additional costs that may be charged by such parties and they will be responsible for the payment of such additional costs. However, the Bidder will bear the brokerage costs and the related VAT incurred by the security holders who tender their securities in the Bid, where applicable, up to a maximum of 0.2% (excluding taxes) of the amount of the order, with a cap equal to EUR 100 (all taxes included) per shareholder or bondholder. The payment of these costs will be taken care of by the centralizing agent on behalf of the Bidder via the financial intermediaries. The request for reimbursement must be received by the relevant centralizing agent within 1 month after the close of the final acceptance period of the Bid.

The tax on stock market transactions will be paid by the Bidder.

Centralizing agents

ING Bank N.V. acts as centralizing agent for the shares.

BNP Paribas Fortis NV/SA acts as centralizing agent for the convertible bonds.

About AKKA

AKKA is a European leader in engineering consulting and R&D services. AKKA's comprehensive portfolio of digital solutions combined with expertise in engineering, uniquely positions AKKA to support its clients by leveraging the power of connected data to accelerate innovation and drive the future of Smart Industry. AKKA accompanies leading industry players across a wide range of sectors throughout the life cycle of their products with cutting edge digital technologies (autonomous driving, IoT, Big Data, robotics, embedded computing, machine learnings etc.) to help them rethink their products and business processes. Founded in 1984, AKKA has a strong entrepreneurial culture and a wide global footprint. Its 20,000 employees around the world are all passionate about technology and share the AKKA values of respect, courage, and ambition. AKKA Technologies (AKA) is listed on Euronext Paris and Brussels - segment A (ISIN: FR0004180537).

About Modis

In the converging world of IT and engineering, Modis pioneers Smart Industry by delivering cross-industry expertise in technology and digital engineering consulting, tech talent services and up- and re-skilling through its Tech Academy. Modis has a global presence with 30,000+ consultants and around 10,000 customers in over 20 countries, focused on digital transformation, cognitive technologies (e.g., AI, data analytics), cloud and data security, smart ecosystem (e.g., digital twin), and industry 4.0 across high-growth Smart Industry sectors. Modis' key sectors include Automotive & Transportation, Environmental & Energy, Software, Internet & Communication, Financial Services, and Industrial Manufacturing. Modis has a balanced footprint across North America, Europe, and APAC, including strong positions in Japan and Australia. With passion for technology and talent, Modis drives innovation and enables digital transformation for a smart and sustainable tomorrow. Modis is a Global Business Unit of the Adecco Group.

About the Adecco Group

The Adecco Group is the world's leading talent advisory and solutions company. We believe in making the future work for everyone, and every day enable more than 3.5 million careers. We skill, develop and hire talent in around 60 countries, enabling organisations to embrace the future of work. As a Fortune Global 500 company, we lead by example, creating shared value that fuels economies and builds better societies. Our culture of inclusivity, entrepreneurship and teamwork empowers our 33,000 employees. The Group is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN).

