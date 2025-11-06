Up over 9%, Adecco posted the strongest rise in the STOXX Europe 600 index on Thursday after presenting better-than-expected quarterly results and predicting continued growth until the end of the year.



The world's leading temporary employment agency reported a 10% decline in net profit to €89 million for the third quarter this morning, but its operating profit (EBITA) - excluding exceptional items - rose 5% to €195m, well above the consensus of €176m.



Operating cash flow amounted to €200m, compared with €121m in Q3 2024.



Revenue reached €5.78bn, up 1%, again exceeding the consensus of €5.76bn.



Organic growth, adjusted for the number of days of activity, reached 3.4%, once again exceeding the average market forecast of 3%.



In its press release, Adecco said it expects fourth-quarter revenue growth to be similar to that of the previous quarter.



"These are good results overall, marked by market share gains, excellent productivity improvements, and strong cash flow," RBC analysts said.



"While Adecco shares have been the best performers in their sector this year, they are still trading at an enterprise value/revenue multiple of 0.27x through 2026, which is at the low end of their historical range," the Canadian broker noted.



On the Zurich Stock Exchange, the share price rose 9.5% on Thursday mid-morning, recording the strongest growth in the Swiss mid-cap index SMI MID, which itself rose 0.1%.



Note that Valentina Ficaio has been chosen to replace Coram Williams as the group's chief financial officer starting next January. Before joining Adecco in 2019, she served as chief financial officer at Spanish airline Iberia, owned by the IAG group.