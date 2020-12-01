Log in
ADECCO GROUP AG    ADEN   CH0012138605

ADECCO GROUP AG

(ADEN)
Adecco : says latest lockdowns not hitting hiring as much as feared

12/01/2020
ZURICH (Reuters) - Adecco's business in recent weeks has been "modestly" ahead of management's expectations, the staffing company said on Tuesday, with the latest wave of coronavirus lockdowns hurting hiring less than feared.

The Swiss company, which supplies temporary workers to factories and offices, said the rate of revenue decline in October and November continued to show gradual improvement.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 19 110 M 22 850 M 22 850 M
Net income 2020 44,7 M 53,4 M 53,4 M
Net Debt 2020 464 M 555 M 555 M
P/E ratio 2020 110x
Yield 2020 4,62%
Capitalization 8 223 M 9 844 M 9 832 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,45x
EV / Sales 2021 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart ADECCO GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Adecco Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADECCO GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 53,05 €
Last Close Price 50,73 €
Spread / Highest target 21,2%
Spread / Average Target 4,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alain Dehaze Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Christophe Deslarzes Chairman
Coram Williams Chief Financial Officer
Ralf Weissbeck Group Chief Information Officer
David Norman Prince Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADECCO GROUP AG-10.09%9 844
RANDSTAD N.V.-4.48%11 269
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC3.74%7 350
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-6.98%5 196
51JOB, INC.-16.96%4 860
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-4.49%4 352
