Adecco : says latest lockdowns not hitting hiring as much as feared
12/01/2020 | 01:19am EST
ZURICH (Reuters) - Adecco's business in recent weeks has been "modestly" ahead of management's expectations, the staffing company said on Tuesday, with the latest wave of coronavirus lockdowns hurting hiring less than feared.
The Swiss company, which supplies temporary workers to factories and offices, said the rate of revenue decline in October and November continued to show gradual improvement.
(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Kim Coghill)