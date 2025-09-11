On Wednesday, Jefferies announced that it has upgraded Adecco shares from "underperform" to "hold," with a target price raised from 18.5 to 25 Swiss francs.



In a note, the analyst justified the upgrade by pointing to the fact that the temporary employment market (i.e., the volume of temporary work assignments) has been improving in recent months.



Combined with the commercial initiatives launched by the group and the effects of its cost-cutting measures, Jefferies explains that it has revised its earnings forecasts upwards by a double-digit percentage, which are now close to consensus levels.



Looking ahead to the rest of 2025, the broker believes that the ability of professional services specialists to improve their results and market positioning will remain the main drivers of their stock market performance in the coming months.