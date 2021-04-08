Jean-Christophe Deslarzes re-elected as Chairman and all current members of the Board re-elected

THE ADECCO GROUP SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ALL PROPOSALS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM)

All members of the Board of Directors (BoD) that stood for re-election were confirmed for another one-year term including Jean-Christophe Deslarzes, who is serving as Chair, as well as Kathleen Taylor, Ariane Gorin, Alexander Gut, Didier Lamouche, David Prince and Regula Wallimann.

Ms Rachel Duan's experience will make a valuable contribution to the balance of skills and qualities of the Adecco Group Board of Directors. Today's election brings female representation on the BoD to 50%, reflecting the Adecco Group's ongoing commitment to diversity and gender inclusion at all levels of the company.

Shareholders supported the proposed distribution of a dividend of CHF 2.50 per share with 94.86 percent of the votes. Ex-date of the dividend payment is 14 April 2021.

The final results of the AGM and minutes from the meeting can be found here.

To read the Annual Report 2020 online or download the full pdf version, follow this link.