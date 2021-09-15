Log in
    AGRO   LU0584671464

ADECOAGRO S.A.

(AGRO)
Adecoagro S A : Announces Filing Of Annual Report On Form 20-F For Year Ended December 31, 2020 On April 28, 2021

09/15/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
LUXEMBOURG, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO), one of the leading agricultural companies in South America, announced today the filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 on April 28, 2021. The Form 20-F is available on Adecoagro's website at http://ir.adecoagro.com. Adecoagro will provide its shareholders, upon request and free of charge, a hard copy of our Form 20-F, including our audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

For questions please contact:
Victoria Cabello
IR Manager
Email: ir@adecoagro.com  
Tel: +54 (11) 4836-8651

About Adecoagro:

Adecoagro is a leading agricultural company in South America. Adecoagro owns over 220 thousand hectares of farmland and several industrial facilities spread across the most productive regions of Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay, where it produces over 1.9 million tons of agricultural products including sugar, ethanol, bio-electricity, milled rice, corn, wheat, soybean and dairy products, among others.

