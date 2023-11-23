x Adecoagro - EMS Certification

  1. Sugar, Ethanol & Energy Business - Brazil

Certification: Bonsucro, Renovabio & Selo Verde

Application: Covers 100% of our 3 SE&E industrial facilities

Sugarcane

Unit

2022

Total Sugarcane crushed

Tn

10.484.888

Bonsucro certified

%

100%

Bonsucro certified

Tn

10.484.888

RenovaBio certified

%

100%

RenovaBio certified

Tn

10.484.888

Selo Verde certified

%

100%

Selo Verde certified

Tn

10.484.888

Total EMS certified

Tn

10.484.888

  1. Rice Business - Argentina & Uruguay

Certification: FSA (Farm Sustainability Assessment) by SAI Platform

Application: Covers 23,578 hectares, equivalent to a production of 140,000 Tn of rough rice.

Rice

Unit

2022

Total Rice produced

Tn

396.681

FSA certified

Tn

140.000

FSA certified

%

35%

Total EMS certified

Tn

140.000

  1. Crops Business - Argentina & Urguay
    Certification: RTRS
    Application: Covers 8,000 hectares of soybean, equivalent to a production of 18,960 Tn.
    Certification: CRS
    Application: Covers 55,279 Tn of soybean.
    Certification: FSA (Farm Sustainability Assessment) by SAI Platform
    Application: Covers 19,000 hectares of peanut, equivalent to a production of 53,200 Tn.

Crops

Unit

2022

Total Crops produced

Tn

754.584

RTRS certified (soybean)

Tn

18.960

RTRS certified

%

3%

CRS certified (soybean)

Tn

55.279

CRS certified

%

7%

FSA certified (peanut)

Tn

53.200

FSA certified

%

7%

Total EMS certified

Tn

127.439

  1. Dairy Business - Argentina
    Certification: ISO 14001
    Application: 100% of our biodigestor which produces energy

Dairy

Unit

2022

Biodigestor

MWh

9.560

ISO 14001 certified

%

100%

ISO 14001 certified

MWh

9.560

Total EMS certified

MWh

9.560

  1. Consolidated Company - Brazil, Argentina & Uruguay
    Certification: Bonsucro, Renovabio, Selo Verde, FSA, RTRS, CRS, ISO 14001

Consolidated Excluding Biodigestor

Unit

2022

Total Production Excluding Biodigestor

Tn

12.008.168

SE&E Business

Tn

10.484.888

Rice Business

Tn

396.681

Crops Business

Tn

754.584

Dairy Business

Tn

372.015

EMS certified

Tn

10.752.327

SE&E Business

Tn

10.484.888

Rice Business

Tn

140.000

Crops Business

Tn

127.439

Dairy Business

Tn

0

Total EMS certified

%

90%

Biodigestor

Unit

2022

Total Biodigestor

MWh

9.560

EMS Certified

MWh

9.560

EMS Certified

%

100%

Conclusion: As can be seen, ~90% of Adecoagro's business is certified by EMS.

