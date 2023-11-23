Application: Covers 100% of our 3 SE&E industrial facilities
Sugarcane
Unit
2022
Total Sugarcane crushed
Tn
10.484.888
Bonsucro certified
%
100%
Bonsucro certified
Tn
10.484.888
RenovaBio certified
%
100%
RenovaBio certified
Tn
10.484.888
Selo Verde certified
%
100%
Selo Verde certified
Tn
10.484.888
Total EMS certified
Tn
10.484.888
Rice Business - Argentina & Uruguay
Certification: FSA (Farm Sustainability Assessment) by SAI Platform
Application: Covers 23,578 hectares, equivalent to a production of 140,000 Tn of rough rice.
Rice
Unit
2022
Total Rice produced
Tn
396.681
FSA certified
Tn
140.000
FSA certified
%
35%
Total EMS certified
Tn
140.000
Crops Business - Argentina & Urguay
Certification: RTRS
Application: Covers 8,000 hectares of soybean, equivalent to a production of 18,960 Tn.
Certification: CRS
Application: Covers 55,279 Tn of soybean.
Certification: FSA (Farm Sustainability Assessment) by SAI Platform
Application: Covers 19,000 hectares of peanut, equivalent to a production of 53,200 Tn.
Crops
Unit
2022
Total Crops produced
Tn
754.584
RTRS certified (soybean)
Tn
18.960
RTRS certified
%
3%
CRS certified (soybean)
Tn
55.279
CRS certified
%
7%
FSA certified (peanut)
Tn
53.200
FSA certified
%
7%
Total EMS certified
Tn
127.439
Dairy Business - Argentina
Certification: ISO 14001
Application: 100% of our biodigestor which produces energy
Dairy
Unit
2022
Biodigestor
MWh
9.560
ISO 14001 certified
%
100%
ISO 14001 certified
MWh
9.560
Total EMS certified
MWh
9.560
Consolidated Company - Brazil, Argentina & Uruguay
Certification: Bonsucro, Renovabio, Selo Verde, FSA, RTRS, CRS, ISO 14001
Consolidated Excluding Biodigestor
Unit
2022
Total Production Excluding Biodigestor
Tn
12.008.168
SE&E Business
Tn
10.484.888
Rice Business
Tn
396.681
Crops Business
Tn
754.584
Dairy Business
Tn
372.015
EMS certified
Tn
10.752.327
SE&E Business
Tn
10.484.888
Rice Business
Tn
140.000
Crops Business
Tn
127.439
Dairy Business
Tn
0
Total EMS certified
%
90%
Biodigestor
Unit
2022
Total Biodigestor
MWh
9.560
EMS Certified
MWh
9.560
EMS Certified
%
100%
Conclusion: As can be seen, ~90% of Adecoagro's business is certified by EMS.
