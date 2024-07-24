Adeia Inc. announced that Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., a pioneer in optical sensors, light sources and systems, has signed a new license for Adeia's semiconductor intellectual property (IP) portfolio covering die-to-wafer hybrid bonding. This new license supplements Hamamatsu?s existing license to Adeia?s DBI® wafer-to-wafer hybrid bonding and ZiBond® wafer-to-wafer direct bonding technologies and follows from a prior development license between the parties that included a DBI Ultra® die-to-wafer hybrid bonding technology transfer. Adeia has pioneered fundamental advances in the semiconductor industry over the last 30 years.

With a large and growing portfolio of intellectual property covering hybrid bonding, semiconductor packaging and semiconductor processing technologies, Adeia licenses and partners with leading semiconductor companies around the world.