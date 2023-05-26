Adeia : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
05/26/2023 | 09:09pm EDT
8-K
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
FORM8-K
CURRENT REPORT
PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d)
OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): May 25, 2023
ADEIA INC.
(Exact name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter)
Delaware
001-39304
84-4734590
(State or Other Jurisdiction
of Incorporation)
(Commission
File Number)
(I.R.S. Employer
Identification No.)
3025 Orchard Parkway
San Jose,California95134
(Address of Principal Executive Offices, including Zip Code)
(408)473-2500
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
At the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Adeia Inc. (the "Company") held on May 25, 2023, the following proposals were approved by the stockholders of the Company: (i) the election of five (5) nominees listed in the proxy statement to serve on the Board of Directors of the Company; (ii) the compensation of named executive officers of the Company as disclosed in the proxy statement, on an advisory (non-binding) basis; (iii) a one (1) year frequency of future advisory votes on executive compensation, on an advisory (non-binding) basis; and (iv) the ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, each by the votes set forth below:
Proposal 1: Election of Directors:
Name of Director
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Votes
Paul E. Davis
85,880,274
3,636,970
22,204
9,546,272
V Sue Molina
85,819,462
3,698,619
21,367
9,546,272
Daniel Moloney
85,016,006
4,487,708
35,734
9,546,272
Tonia O'Connor
85,502,732
4,002,361
34,355
9,546,272
Raghavendra Rau
85,458,560
4,058,913
21,975
9,546,272
Proposal 2: Approval, on an advisory basis, of the compensation of named executive officers as disclosed in the proxy statement:
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Votes
84,411,322
5,091,584
36,542
9,546,272
Proposal 3: Advisory vote on the frequency of future advisory votes on executive compensation:
1 Year
2 Years
3 Years
Abstain
84,618,889
62,341
4,832,100
26,118
Proposal 4: Ratification of Appointment of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm:
For
Against
Abstain
95,818,851
3,222,363
44,506
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
Exhibit No.
Description
104
Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.