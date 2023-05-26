Advanced search
Adeia : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

05/26/2023
8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d)

OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): May 25, 2023

ADEIA INC.

(Exact name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter)

Delaware

001-39304

84-4734590

(State or Other Jurisdiction

of Incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(I.R.S. Employer

Identification No.)

3025 Orchard Parkway

San Jose, California 95134

(Address of Principal Executive Offices, including Zip Code)

(408) 473-2500

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock (par value $0.001 per share)

ADEA

Nasdaq Global Select Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

At the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Adeia Inc. (the "Company") held on May 25, 2023, the following proposals were approved by the stockholders of the Company: (i) the election of five (5) nominees listed in the proxy statement to serve on the Board of Directors of the Company; (ii) the compensation of named executive officers of the Company as disclosed in the proxy statement, on an advisory (non-binding) basis; (iii) a one (1) year frequency of future advisory votes on executive compensation, on an advisory (non-binding) basis; and (iv) the ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, each by the votes set forth below:

Proposal 1: Election of Directors:

Name of Director

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

Paul E. Davis

85,880,274

3,636,970

22,204

9,546,272

V Sue Molina

85,819,462

3,698,619

21,367

9,546,272

Daniel Moloney

85,016,006

4,487,708

35,734

9,546,272

Tonia O'Connor

85,502,732

4,002,361

34,355

9,546,272

Raghavendra Rau

85,458,560

4,058,913

21,975

9,546,272

Proposal 2: Approval, on an advisory basis, of the compensation of named executive officers as disclosed in the proxy statement:

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

84,411,322

5,091,584

36,542

9,546,272

Proposal 3: Advisory vote on the frequency of future advisory votes on executive compensation:

1 Year

2 Years

3 Years

Abstain

84,618,889

62,341

4,832,100

26,118

Proposal 4: Ratification of Appointment of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm:

For

Against

Abstain

95,818,851

3,222,363

44,506

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No.

Description

104

Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date: May 26, 2023

ADEIA INC.

By:

/s/ Keith A. Jones

Name:

Keith A. Jones

Title:

Chief Financial Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

Adeia Inc. published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2023 01:06:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
