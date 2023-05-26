Adeia : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

8-K

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

At the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Adeia Inc. (the "Company") held on May 25, 2023, the following proposals were approved by the stockholders of the Company: (i) the election of five (5) nominees listed in the proxy statement to serve on the Board of Directors of the Company; (ii) the compensation of named executive officers of the Company as disclosed in the proxy statement, on an advisory (non-binding) basis; (iii) a one (1) year frequency of future advisory votes on executive compensation, on an advisory (non-binding) basis; and (iv) the ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, each by the votes set forth below:

Proposal 1: Election of Directors:

Name of Director For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes Paul E. Davis 85,880,274 3,636,970 22,204 9,546,272 V Sue Molina 85,819,462 3,698,619 21,367 9,546,272 Daniel Moloney 85,016,006 4,487,708 35,734 9,546,272 Tonia O'Connor 85,502,732 4,002,361 34,355 9,546,272 Raghavendra Rau 85,458,560 4,058,913 21,975 9,546,272

Proposal 2: Approval, on an advisory basis, of the compensation of named executive officers as disclosed in the proxy statement:

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 84,411,322 5,091,584 36,542 9,546,272

Proposal 3: Advisory vote on the frequency of future advisory votes on executive compensation:

1 Year 2 Years 3 Years Abstain 84,618,889 62,341 4,832,100 26,118

Proposal 4: Ratification of Appointment of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm:

For Against Abstain 95,818,851 3,222,363 44,506

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Description 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.