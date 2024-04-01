ADEKA CORPORATION is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of chemical products and food ingredients. The Company operates through three business segments. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells resin additive products such as flame retardants; information and electric chemical products such as ultrapure semiconductor materials, light curing resin and others; functional chemical products such as additives, fire retardant, interfacial active agents and kitchen cleaning agents and others. The Life Sciences segment manufactures and sells agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, quasi-drugs, veterinary medicines, wood medicines, and medical materials. The food segment manufactures and sells margarines, fats and oils for chocolate and others. The Company is also involved in the equipment plant design, construction and construction management, equipment maintenance, logistics, warehousing, leasing of vehicles, real estate, insurance agency and others.

Sector Commodity Chemicals