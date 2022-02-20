February 21, 2022

ADEKA CORPORATION

ADEKA Supports for TCFD Recommendations

ADEKA CORPORATION (President and Chief Executive Officer: Hidetaka Shirozume) has announced its support of recommendations from Task Force on Climate-relatedFinancial Disclosures (hereafter, TCFD).

Under ADX 2023, ADEKA Group's mid-term management plan that began in April 2021, we are working to realize a Sustainable society and further increase corporate value by pursuing both social and economic value by capturing carbon neutrality and other new social needs.

As efforts to realize a decarbonized society accelerate globally, the ADEKA Group will actively work to resolve social issues, especially in terms of the environment. We will proactively promote "Conserve global environment (reduction of GHG emissions, etc.)" and "Supply of Eco-friendly products," which are our CSR Priority Issues, and contribute to reducing the environmental burden of the entire supply chain.

In the future, we will analyze and assess the impact of climate change on our business activities based on a number of scenarios in accordance with TCFD recommendations, formulate and manage countermeasures, and we will also actively disclose the information.

■ TCFD（Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures）

The TCFD is established in 2015 by the Financial Stability Board (FSB) at the request of the Group of Twenty (G20). In the final report published in June 2017, it was recommended that companies and organizations analyze and evaluate the impacts of climate change and then disclose governance, strategies, risk management, indicators and goals. Please refer to the TCFD web site for details.

https://www.fsb-tcfd.org/

