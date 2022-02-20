Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Adeka Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4401   JP3114800000

ADEKA CORPORATION

(4401)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ADEKA : Supports for TCFD Recommendations

02/20/2022 | 11:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

February 21, 2022

ADEKA CORPORATION

ADEKA Supports for TCFD Recommendations

ADEKA CORPORATION (President and Chief Executive Officer: Hidetaka Shirozume) has announced its support of recommendations from Task Force on Climate-relatedFinancial Disclosures (hereafter, TCFD).

Under ADX 2023, ADEKA Group's mid-term management plan that began in April 2021, we are working to realize a Sustainable society and further increase corporate value by pursuing both social and economic value by capturing carbon neutrality and other new social needs.

As efforts to realize a decarbonized society accelerate globally, the ADEKA Group will actively work to resolve social issues, especially in terms of the environment. We will proactively promote "Conserve global environment (reduction of GHG emissions, etc.)" and "Supply of Eco-friendly products," which are our CSR Priority Issues, and contribute to reducing the environmental burden of the entire supply chain.

In the future, we will analyze and assess the impact of climate change on our business activities based on a number of scenarios in accordance with TCFD recommendations, formulate and manage countermeasures, and we will also actively disclose the information.

TCFDTask Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures

The TCFD is established in 2015 by the Financial Stability Board (FSB) at the request of the Group of Twenty (G20). In the final report published in June 2017, it was recommended that companies and organizations analyze and evaluate the impacts of climate change and then disclose governance, strategies, risk management, indicators and goals. Please refer to the TCFD web site for details.

https://www.fsb-tcfd.org/

Contacts

ADEKA Corporation

Publicity Administration group , Legal Affairs Publicity Department Tel: +81-3-4455-2803

Disclaimer

Adeka Corporation published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 04:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ADEKA CORPORATION
02/20ADEKA : Supports for TCFD Recommendations
PU
2021ADEKA : Announcement of the New Year holiday
PU
2021ADEKA : Notice Regarding Application for Selection of New Market Segment "Prime Market"
PU
2021ADEKA : KOREA CORP. Receives "Industrial Service Medal" from the South Korean Government
PU
2021ADEKA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2021ADEKA : Notice regarding Result and Completion of Acquisition of Own Shares through Off-Au..
PU
2021Adeka Corporation's Equity Buyback announced on September 17, 2021, has closed with 323..
CI
2021Tranche Update on Adeka Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on September 17, 20..
CI
2021Adeka Corporation announces an Equity Buyback for 323,000 shares, for ¥865.64 million.
CI
2021Adeka Corporation authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 360 B 3 127 M 3 127 M
Net income 2022 22 050 M 192 M 192 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 2,30%
Capitalization 273 B 2 374 M 2 374 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,76x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 5 378
Free-Float -
Chart ADEKA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Adeka Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADEKA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2 654,00 JPY
Average target price 3 600,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 35,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hidetaka Shirozume Executive Officer & Manager-Osaka Branch
Youji Shiga Director, Manager-Finance & Accounting
Yoshinaka Atsuya Executive Officer & Manager-Research Planning
Susumu Yasuda Executive Officer & Manager-Osaka Brach
Kazuyuki Nagai Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADEKA CORPORATION3.39%2 374
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION2.76%96 903
AIR LIQUIDE-1.68%80 990
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-2.55%48 848
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.8.25%32 991
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.8.26%31 468