Adeka : Notice Regarding Revision of Consolidated Financial Forecasts for FY 2022

February 10, 2023

Company name ADEKA CORPORATION Stock exchange listing Tokyo (code no. TSE 4401) Representative HIDETAKA SHIROZUME PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

OPERATING OFFICER AND GENERAL MANAGER,

LEGAL AFFAIRS & PUBLICITY DEPARTMENT

Notice revision of Consolidated financial forecasts for FY 2022

ADEKA CORPORATION (President and Chief Executive Officer: Hidetaka Shirozume) is pleased to announce that it has revised its consolidated financial forecasts for fiscal 2022（April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023）which announced on August 10, 2022

1. Revision of consolidated financial forecasts

Fiscal 2022 Full year(April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)

Profit Basic Operating Ordinary attributable Net sales earnings per profit profit to owners of share parent Million yen Million yen Million yen Million yen Yen Previous forecast (A) 420,000 37,000 36,900 22,000 213.58 Newly revised forecast (B) 403,000 32,000 32,000 19,000 185.25 Change (B-A) △17,000 △5,000 △4,900 △3,000 Rate of change (%) △4.0 △13.5 △13.3 △13.6 (ref.)Results for the previous 361,234 34,032 35,658 23,687 229.65 corresponding period

*Effective from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, the Company has changed its method of converting revenues and expenses of some overseas subsidiaries.

The figures for the previous fiscal year (the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022) are the figures after retrospective application of a change in accounting policy.

2. Reasons of Revision

In view of such factors as the operating results for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 and recent market trends, the Company revises the full-year consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, which was announced on August 10, 2022.

Net sales are projected to fall below the previously announced figures. Behind the projection are signs of economic deceleration that deepened across the globe causing a decline in demand for overall chemical products, in addition to the protracted impact of decreased automobile production and panel production adjustments.

In terms of profit, operating profit is forecast to fall below the initial plan in the Chemicals Products Business and the Food Products Business. Accordingly, the Company revises the previously announced figures for each of operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners of parent.

