Adeka : Notice revision of Consolidated Financial Forecasts and Dividend Forecast for FY 2021

ADEKA CORPORATION (President and Chief Executive Officer: Hidetaka Shirozume) is pleased to announce that it has revised its consolidated financial forecasts and dividend forecast for fiscal 2021 （April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022）which announced on May 13, 2021.

In light of consolidated results for the first three months ended June 30, 2021 announced today and the recent performance trend, the Company raised its previously announced forecasts for net sales, operating profit, ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of parent for the six months ending September 30, 2021 (announced on May 13, 2021).

The revised full-year consolidated financial results forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 are calculated on the assumption that the world economy will stage a modest recovery from the second half onwards, as vaccination programs are rolled out, despite lingering concerns about a further resurgence of COVID-19 and rising raw material prices. Based on this assumption, the Company expects to see a recovery in auto sales and production and further growth in demand for semiconductors, leading to rising demand for its own products related to these sectors. Accordingly, the Company raised its previously announced full-year forecasts for net sales, operating profit, ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of parent.

Exchange rate assumptions for 2Q-4Q are ¥110/USD and ¥133/EUR.

2. Revision of Dividend forecast

Fiscal 2021(April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022)

Annual Dividend per share (yen) 2nd quarter-end Year-end Total yen yen yen Previous forecast (A) 25 25 50 Newly revised forecast (B) 28 28 56 (ref.)Results for the previous 24 24 48 corresponding period

The Company recognizes that the return of profits to shareholders is one of management's most important tasks. Under ADX 2023, the Mid-Term Management Plan which started from April 2021, the Company set a target dividend payout ratio of at least 30% based on a basic policy of giving comprehensive consideration to the payment of appropriate returns to shareholders and maintaining stable dividends.

In light of the above policy and the upward revisions to the consolidated financial results forecasts, the Company decided to increase the dividend per share by ¥3 in both the interim dividend and the year-end dividend (¥6 increase for the year) and revised both the interim dividend and the year-end dividend to ¥28 respectively, making an annual dividend of ¥56 (compared with ¥48 the previous fiscal year).

Note : The forecast performance and business plans specified in this document have been prepared based on information available as of the date of publication, as well as on various prerequisites; therefore, the actual results may differ from these forecasts or plans depending on various factors that may arise hereafter. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.