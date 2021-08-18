Log in
    4401   JP3114800000

ADEKA CORPORATION

(4401)
Adeka : Notice revision of Consolidated Financial Forecasts and Dividend Forecast for FY 2021

08/18/2021 | 02:34am EDT
August 11, 2021

Company name

ADEKA CORPORATION

Stock exchange listing

Tokyo (code no. TSE 4401)

Representative

HIDETAKA SHIROZUME

PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE

OFFICER

Contact

FUMITAKE KOYAE

GENERAL MANAGER,

LEGAL AFFAIRS & PUBLICITY DEPARTMENT

Notice revision of Consolidated Financial Forecasts and Dividend Forecast for FY 2021

ADEKA CORPORATION (President and Chief Executive Officer: Hidetaka Shirozume) is pleased to announce that it has revised its consolidated financial forecasts and dividend forecast for fiscal 2021 April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022which announced on May 13, 2021.

1. Revision of consolidated financial forecasts

Fiscal 2021 first half(April 1, 2021 - September 30, 2021)

Profit

Basic

Operating

Ordinary

attributable

Net sales

earnings per

profit

profit

to owners of

share

parent

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Yen

Previous forecast

(A)

153,000

9,800

9,900

6,700

64.87

Newly revised forecast (B)

166,000

15,000

15,600

9,900

95.86

Change

(B-A)

13,000

5,200

5,700

3,200

Rate of change (%)

8.5

53.1

57.6

47.8

(ref.)Results for the previous

138,631

8,961

8,362

5,723

55.44

corresponding period

Fiscal 2021 Full year(April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022)

Profit

Basic

Operating

Ordinary

attributable

Net sales

earnings per

profit

profit

to owners of

share

parent

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Yen

Previous forecast

(A)

329,000

25,600

26,000

16,400

158.80

Newly revised forecast (B)

350,000

30,000

30,500

19,000

183.97

Change

(B-A)

21,000

4,400

4,500

2,600

Rate of change (%)

6.4

17.2

17.3

15.9

(ref.)Results for the previous

327,080

28,979

29,270

16,419

159.01

corresponding period

Continued on the next page

In light of consolidated results for the first three months ended June 30, 2021 announced today and the recent performance trend, the Company raised its previously announced forecasts for net sales, operating profit, ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of parent for the six months ending September 30, 2021 (announced on May 13, 2021).

The revised full-year consolidated financial results forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 are calculated on the assumption that the world economy will stage a modest recovery from the second half onwards, as vaccination programs are rolled out, despite lingering concerns about a further resurgence of COVID-19 and rising raw material prices. Based on this assumption, the Company expects to see a recovery in auto sales and production and further growth in demand for semiconductors, leading to rising demand for its own products related to these sectors. Accordingly, the Company raised its previously announced full-year forecasts for net sales, operating profit, ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of parent.

Exchange rate assumptions for 2Q-4Q are ¥110/USD and ¥133/EUR.

2. Revision of Dividend forecast

Fiscal 2021(April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022)

Annual Dividend per share (yen)

2nd quarter-end

Year-end

Total

yen

yen

yen

Previous forecast

(A)

25

25

50

Newly revised forecast (B)

28

28

56

(ref.)Results for the previous

24

24

48

corresponding period

The Company recognizes that the return of profits to shareholders is one of management's most important tasks. Under ADX 2023, the Mid-Term Management Plan which started from April 2021, the Company set a target dividend payout ratio of at least 30% based on a basic policy of giving comprehensive consideration to the payment of appropriate returns to shareholders and maintaining stable dividends.

In light of the above policy and the upward revisions to the consolidated financial results forecasts, the Company decided to increase the dividend per share by ¥3 in both the interim dividend and the year-end dividend (¥6 increase for the year) and revised both the interim dividend and the year-end dividend to ¥28 respectively, making an annual dividend of ¥56 (compared with ¥48 the previous fiscal year).

Note : The forecast performance and business plans specified in this document have been prepared based on information available as of the date of publication, as well as on various prerequisites; therefore, the actual results may differ from these forecasts or plans depending on various factors that may arise hereafter. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Adeka Corporation published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 06:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 330 B 3 008 M 3 008 M
Net income 2022 17 700 M 161 M 161 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,4x
Yield 2022 2,26%
Capitalization 237 B 2 164 M 2 164 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,72x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 5 378
Free-Float 81,5%
Chart ADEKA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Adeka Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADEKA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2 296,00 JPY
Average target price 3 200,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 39,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hidetaka Shirozume President & Representative Director
Youji Shiga Director, Manager-Finance & Accounting
Yoshinaka Atsuya Director, General Manager-Research & Development
Susumu Yasuda Director, Head-Information Systems & Legal Affairs
Kazuyuki Nagai Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADEKA CORPORATION27.48%2 164
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION23.27%98 382
AIR LIQUIDE11.26%82 829
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.21.94%55 572
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.11.04%34 596
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.59.19%34 587