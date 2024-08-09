Investor Presentation
August 2024
TSX : ADEN
Calgary Public Library:
Ceilings, wall panels, and stairs by ADENTRA
Creating beautiful spaces where we live, work, and play
From top left: Sacramento Airport - Sacramento, CA; Signal House - Newport Beach, CA; Microsoft Canada Excellence Centre - Vancouver, B.C.; Health Sciences Innovation Building, University of Arizona -
Tucson, AZ; Lincolnshire House - Toronto, ON; Brooklyn Townhouse - Cobble Hill, Brooklyn, NY; Microsoft Canada Excellence Centre - Vancouver, B.C.; U.S. Residence.
Why Invest in ADENTRA
Industry Leader
We maintain a differentiated
position in a fragmented
market
- We offer product solutions
across diverse customer
channels and end markets
throughout North America
Architectural Building
Product Focus
Our specialty products are
characterized by:
- higher gross margins1
- predictable product pricing2
- branded and exclusive offerings
Well-Positioned to
Active Strategies to
Track Record of
Capture Market Share
Accelerate Growth
Financial Performance
We hold a single-digit market
Clear strategy to capture
Efficient use of our balance
share today, leaving
above-market growth
sheet and strong cash flow
substantial room for organic
through the execution of our
generation provide strength
growth
Destination 2028 plan
and flexibility to create value
Positive economic and
in the mid-to-long term
market fundamentals are
Disciplined capital allocation
expected to provide a multi-
focused on investing in the
year tailwind
business, accretive
acquisitions, dividends and
opportunistic share
repurchases
1. Relative to commodity building products
2. Excluding the COVID pandemic period during 2021-2022
ADENTRA Snapshot (TSX: ADEN)
$2.2 B
$185 M
$238 M
C$1.0 B
Sales
Adj. EBITDA1
Operating Cash flows
Market Cap2
65,000+ 2,700+ 175,000+
Customers
Employees
SKUs in portfolio
16%
40%
Home Centers
Repair & Remodel
Essential
End-
13%
Commercial
Customer
Market
Channels
Access
7%
57%
27%
40%
Diversified
Industrial
ProDealers
New Residential
85
90 / 10
800+
Locations
Revenue split
Sales Team
Using a multi-brand strategy and coast-to-coast distribution platform to serve North
America's fastest-growing markets
Dollar values shown are in USD unless otherwise noted. Sales, Adj. EBITDA, Operating Cash flows, Customers and Employees are as of December 31, 2023.
1.
"Adjusted EBITDA" is a Non-IFRS and Non-GAAP measure. See the Company's Annual Report and Financial Results for further information.
2.
Market Cap. is calculated with share count and per share price of ADEN common shares as of August 8, 2024.
- world-classplatform of architectural building products.
2,000
SUPPLIERS
Access to North
American markets
Our unique customer-centric
insights inform leading product
solutions
Includes branded products,
exclusive rights and
demonstrated buying power
Strong customer relationships and brand loyalty
65,000+
CUSTOMERS
Access to our extensive
175,000+ SKU
product portfolio
We provide an invaluable link between our vast supplier network
and our extensive customer base
Product Offerings
Broad product participation, emphasis on specialty materials
10%
boards
17%
5%
hardwood plywood
stair parts
15%
$2.2B
8%
hardwood lumber
diversified
2023 Sales
4%
16%
composites
doors
12%
13%
decorative surfaces
mouldings
- Extensive 175,000+ SKU
product portfolio
- 50% of products are
branded, exclusive, or semi-
exclusive
All dollar values are in USD.
1. Percentages are based on proportionate full-year sales for all products in 2023.
Opportunity to Capture New Market Share
Hardwood Plywood
Doors
Mouldings
Deco Surfaces
Diversified
Boards
Hardwood Lumber
Stair Parts
Composites
ADENTRA's Share of Total Addressable Market1
$2.2B 17%
Market Share
$6.9B 4%
Market Share
$6.5B 4%
Market Share
$5.5B 5%
Market Share
$3.6B 6%
Market Share
$1.9B 10%
Market Share
$1.3B 9%
Market Share
$1.0B 10%
Market Share
$14.3B 2%
Market Share
$2.2B
2023 Sales with a
$43B
Total Addressable Market
All dollar values are in USD.
1. TAM (Total Addressable Market) value developed by Ducker Research (November 2022).
Total Addressable Market - Customer Channel
$43B1
Home Center
Pro Dealer $10B
$16B
Industrial
$17B
Thousands of small, privately-owned companies
Industrial
- Segment includes OEM manufacturers, commercial millwork shops, specialty dealers/fabricators, and lumber yards
Pro Dealer
- Segment includes one/two-step distributors and millwork wholesalers
Home Center
- Segment includes big box retailers and regional home center stores
Recent acquisitions of Novo and Mid-Am expanded ADENTRA's TAM by 150%
All dollar values are in USD.
1. TAM (Total Addressable Market) developed by Ducker Research (November 2022).
Long-TermEnd-Market Fundamentals Remain Positive
New U.S. Housing Starts and Cumulative
Aging U.S. Housing Stock &
Annual Average Rate on 30-year
Underbuild1
Strong Home Equity Levels2
Fixed-Rate Mortgages1 (%)
Units
Average Age
Home Equity
Interest Rate
(millions)
4,000
(years)
(US$Trillions)
(%)
43
35
8.0
3,500
42
30
7.0
3,000
41
25
6.0
2,500
40
20
5.0
39
2,000
4.0
38
15
1,500
Long-term
3.0
37
1,000
Average
10
36
2.0
5
500
35
1.0
0
34
0
0.0
Equity
Age
25-year Average (5.18%)
Long-term growth in new residential
High levels of home equity and
Mortgage rates have risen significantly, and
supported by historic under-build
an aging housing stock support investment
any relief could be a demand driver
and demographic patterns in the U.S.
in home improvement
for the industry
Macroeconomics underpin multi-year growth in the markets we serve
1. Historical data from St. Louis Fed.
2. Age data from U.S. Census Bureau (available up to 2022, and home equity values from St. Louis Fed ("2023" = end of Q4, 2023).
