Why Invest in ADENTRA

Industry Leader

  • We maintain a differentiated
    position in a fragmented
    market
  • We offer product solutions
    across diverse customer

channels and end markets

throughout North America

Architectural Building

Product Focus

  • Our specialty products are
    characterized by:
  1. higher gross margins1
  1. predictable product pricing2
  1. branded and exclusive offerings

Well-Positioned to

Active Strategies to

Track Record of

Capture Market Share

Accelerate Growth

Financial Performance

We hold a single-digit market

Clear strategy to capture

Efficient use of our balance

share today, leaving

above-market growth

sheet and strong cash flow

substantial room for organic

through the execution of our

generation provide strength

growth

Destination 2028 plan

and flexibility to create value

Positive economic and

in the mid-to-long term

market fundamentals are

Disciplined capital allocation

expected to provide a multi-

focused on investing in the

year tailwind

business, accretive

acquisitions, dividends and

opportunistic share

repurchases

1. Relative to commodity building products

2. Excluding the COVID pandemic period during 2021-2022

ADENTRA Snapshot (TSX: ADEN)

$2.2 B

$185 M

$238 M

C$1.0 B

Sales

Adj. EBITDA1

Operating Cash flows

Market Cap2

65,000+ 2,700+ 175,000+

Customers

Employees

SKUs in portfolio

16%

40%

Home Centers

Repair & Remodel

Essential

End-

13%

Commercial

Customer

Market

Channels

Access

7%

57%

27%

40%

Diversified

Industrial

ProDealers

New Residential

85

90 / 10

800+

Locations

Revenue split

Sales Team

Using a multi-brand strategy and coast-to-coast distribution platform to serve North

America's fastest-growing markets

Dollar values shown are in USD unless otherwise noted. Sales, Adj. EBITDA, Operating Cash flows, Customers and Employees are as of December 31, 2023.

1.

"Adjusted EBITDA" is a Non-IFRS and Non-GAAP measure. See the Company's Annual Report and Financial Results for further information.

2.

Market Cap. is calculated with share count and per share price of ADEN common shares as of August 8, 2024.

  1. world-classplatform of architectural building products.

2,000

SUPPLIERS

Access to North

American markets

Our unique customer-centric

insights inform leading product

solutions

Includes branded products,

exclusive rights and

demonstrated buying power

Strong customer relationships and brand loyalty

65,000+

CUSTOMERS

Access to our extensive

175,000+ SKU

product portfolio

We provide an invaluable link between our vast supplier network

and our extensive customer base

Product Offerings

Broad product participation, emphasis on specialty materials

10%

boards

17%

5%

hardwood plywood

stair parts

15%

$2.2B

8%

hardwood lumber

diversified

2023 Sales

4%

16%

composites

doors

12%

13%

decorative surfaces

mouldings

  • Extensive 175,000+ SKU
    product portfolio
  • 50% of products are

branded, exclusive, or semi-

exclusive

All dollar values are in USD.

1. Percentages are based on proportionate full-year sales for all products in 2023.

Opportunity to Capture New Market Share

Hardwood Plywood

Doors

Mouldings

Deco Surfaces

Diversified

Boards

Hardwood Lumber

Stair Parts

Composites

ADENTRA's Share of Total Addressable Market1

$2.2B 17%

Market Share

$6.9B 4%

Market Share

$6.5B 4%

Market Share

$5.5B 5%

Market Share

$3.6B 6%

Market Share

$1.9B 10%

Market Share

$1.3B 9%

Market Share

$1.0B 10%

Market Share

$14.3B 2%

Market Share

$2.2B

2023 Sales with a

$43B

Total Addressable Market

All dollar values are in USD.

1. TAM (Total Addressable Market) value developed by Ducker Research (November 2022).

Total Addressable Market - Customer Channel

$43B1

Home Center

Pro Dealer $10B

$16B

Industrial

$17B

Thousands of small, privately-owned companies

Industrial

  • Segment includes OEM manufacturers, commercial millwork shops, specialty dealers/fabricators, and lumber yards

Pro Dealer

  • Segment includes one/two-step distributors and millwork wholesalers

Home Center

  • Segment includes big box retailers and regional home center stores

Recent acquisitions of Novo and Mid-Am expanded ADENTRA's TAM by 150%

All dollar values are in USD.

1. TAM (Total Addressable Market) developed by Ducker Research (November 2022).

Long-TermEnd-Market Fundamentals Remain Positive

New U.S. Housing Starts and Cumulative

Aging U.S. Housing Stock &

Annual Average Rate on 30-year

Underbuild1

Strong Home Equity Levels2

Fixed-Rate Mortgages1 (%)

Units

Average Age

Home Equity

Interest Rate

(millions)

4,000

(years)

(US$Trillions)

(%)

43

35

8.0

3,500

42

30

7.0

3,000

41

25

6.0

2,500

40

20

5.0

39

2,000

4.0

38

15

1,500

Long-term

3.0

37

1,000

Average

10

36

2.0

5

500

35

1.0

0

34

0

0.0

Equity

Age

25-year Average (5.18%)

Long-term growth in new residential

High levels of home equity and

Mortgage rates have risen significantly, and

supported by historic under-build

an aging housing stock support investment

any relief could be a demand driver

and demographic patterns in the U.S.

in home improvement

for the industry

Macroeconomics underpin multi-year growth in the markets we serve

1. Historical data from St. Louis Fed.

2. Age data from U.S. Census Bureau (available up to 2022, and home equity values from St. Louis Fed ("2023" = end of Q4, 2023).

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

