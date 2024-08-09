ADENTRA Inc. is a distributor of architectural products to fabricators, home centers, and professional dealers servicing the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction end markets. The Company operates a network in North America of 86 facilities in the United States and Canada. Its flagship brands include Frank Paxton Lumber Company, Hardwoods Specialty Products, Mid-Am Building Supply, Novo Building Products, and Rugby Architectural Building Products. It supplies a portfolio of architectural design materials and products for the building envelope, interior working and living environments. Its portfolio includes architectural panels, trim, molding and millwork, stair parts and railings, interior and exterior doors, windows, kitchen cabinets, decorative surfaces, decorative and functional hardware, plywood, hardwood lumber and boards, veneers, fasteners and adhesives, roofing, decking, and siding. It provides supply solutions to approximately 75,000 customers.