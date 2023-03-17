Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AdEPT Technology Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADT   GB00B0WY3Y47

ADEPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC

(ADT)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  10:00:39 2023-03-17 am EDT
196.99 GBX   +0.51%
12:14pAdEPT Technology shareholders greenlight takeover
AN
03/16Killik & Co. LLP - Form 8.3 - AdEPT Technology Group plc
PR
03/09ADEPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AdEPT Technology shareholders greenlight takeover

03/17/2023 | 12:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

AdEPT Technology Group PLC - Kent, England-based managed services and telecoms provider - Notes that almost 100% of shares have been cast votes in favour of a planned takeover by Thetis Bidco Ltd, which is a member of the Wavenet Group and a subsidiary of MPRC Europe Ltd, itself part of Macquarie Group Ltd. The takeover is still subject to a court sanctioning the scheme, with the court hearing expected on April 5. AdEPT expects the takeover to become effective on April 11.

----------

Circle Property PLC - London-based buyer, developer and manager of regional office assets in UK - Completes sale of Somerset House, Birmingham, for GBP15.2 million. It was acquired by Circle Property in January 2016 for GBP7.8 million. The sale price represents a nearly 100% uplift on the initial purchase price, but a 16% decrease on the building's March 31 valuation of GBP18.1 million. Meanwhile, firm intends to redeem B shares for 158 pence per B share, amounting to around GBP46.2 million.

----------

Non-Standard Finance PLC - Wakefield, West Yorkshire-based consumer lending firm - Launches scheme providing GBP14 million to customers with valid claims. Says scheme is in exchange for release of redress claims and financial ombudsman service fees. Adds that this paves way for capital raise to restore balance sheet. The scheme needs approval from a court, with Non-Standard Finance explaining that the court not approving the scheme would most likely lead to a group-wide insolvency. Back in September, the company had reported a half-year pretax loss of GBP36.2 million, widened significantly from GBP7.5 million a year prior, while warning of potential insolvency.

----------

Secure Trust Bank PLC - Solihull, England-based savings accounts and lending services provider - Buys back total of GBP25.0 million 6.75% fixed rate reset callable subordinated tier 2 bonds due 2028. Chief Executive Officer David McCreadie says: "We are pleased to have completed the bond refinancing and expansion of our capital base. With our enlarged regulatory capital base, we are strongly positioned to continue to help consumers and businesses fulfil their ambitions and to scale our business."

----------

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADEPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC 0.51% 196.99 Delayed Quote.86.67%
CIRCLE PROPERTY PLC -56.59% 89 Delayed Quote.-5.53%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 0.38% 175.79 Delayed Quote.4.89%
NON-STANDARD FINANCE PLC -14.15% 0.352 Delayed Quote.-18.00%
SECURE TRUST BANK PLC -2.17% 720 Delayed Quote.-1.87%
All news about ADEPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC
12:14pAdEPT Technology shareholders greenlight takeover
AN
03/16Killik & Co. LLP - Form 8.3 - AdEPT Technology Group plc
PR
03/09ADEPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim divi..
FA
02/22AdEPT Technology sets March vote on takeover by Macquarie's Wavenet
AN
02/22Adept Technology Group Sets Meeting Date to Vote on Wavenet Offer
MT
02/09Form 8.3 - Octopus Investments - AdEPT Technology Group plc
AQ
02/09Form 8.3 - AdEPT Technology Group Plc
AQ
02/09Killik & Co. LLP - Form 8.3 - AdEPT Technology Group plc
PR
02/08AdePT agrees acquisition by Thetis Bidco for GBP50.3 million
AN
02/08AdEPT Technology Shares Up 62% After Board Accepts Thetis Bidco Offer
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 68,1 M 82,5 M 82,5 M
Net income 2022 -5,23 M -6,34 M -6,34 M
Net Debt 2022 36,8 M 44,6 M 44,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 -7,94x
Yield 2022 0,60%
Capitalization 49,1 M 59,4 M 59,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,68x
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 333
Free-Float 42,0%
Chart ADEPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
AdEPT Technology Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADEPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,96
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Phil Race Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Peter Swaite Finance Director & Executive Director
Ian Michael Fishwick Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Andrew Lovett Chief Operating Officer & Director
Richard Anthony Bligh Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADEPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC86.67%59
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED24.54%175 407
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-7.16%153 632
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG16.62%114 736
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION6.51%102 954
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED39.09%86 788