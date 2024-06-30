2,895,000 Equity Shares of Adeshwar Meditex Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 30-JUN-2024.

2,895,000 Equity Shares of Adeshwar Meditex Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 30-JUN-2024. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 1103 days starting from 23-JUN-2021 to 30-JUN-2024.



Details:

Promoter Siddharth Talati shall be considered as promoter?s contribution and locked-in for a period of three years from the date of Allotment.



Pursuant to Regulation 238 (b) of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, in addition to the Promoter?s Contribution to be locked-in for a period of 3 years, as specified above, the entire Pre-Issue Equity Share capital will be locked in for a period of one (1) year from the date of Allotment in this Issue.