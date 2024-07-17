Adesso AG is a Germany-based information technology (IT) service provider focused on developing customized software solutions. It provides business consulting, IT consulting, software development, IT management, and solutions, including drebnis, a claims management system; inSIGHT, a data transport tool; inFOCUS 360, a direct channels to customer tool; inBOUND, a Web service for regionalization of agen-managed lottery gaming; inRELATION, a mutli-channel sales for insurers with Microsoft Dynamics CRM tool, and Mobile Rettern, a smartphone-based first-aider notification system. The Company cooperates with various IT partners and uses the Java, Microsoft and Mainframe technologies in its practice and projects. The Company is active in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Turkey and the United States and operates a number of subsidiaries, including Adesso hosting services GmbH, Turkey Bilgi Teknolojileri Ltd, Smarthouse Media GmbH, flitcon GmbH and Born Informatik AG.