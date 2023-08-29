adesso SE: Deutsche Bundesbank continues to draw on adesso Group expertise for its IT services / Framework contract extended for a further four years

EQS-News: adesso SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Tender Offer

Deutsche Bundesbank continues to draw on adesso Group expertise for its IT services / Framework contract extended for a further four years

When it comes to payment, account management and securities settlement services, Deutsche Bundesbank continues to rely on the expertise of the adesso Group. KIWI Consulting GmbH, in which adesso SE holds a 70 % stake, has been awarded both of the two contracts included in the latest tender, extending its partnership with Germany’s central bank by a further four years. The framework agreement includes a variety of IT services worth up to EUR 24 million. The adesso subsidiary won out against strong competition in the open tender process, underlining the adesso Group’s capabilities in banking and public administration. Measured by sales revenues, Deutsche Bundesbank was the adesso Group’s largest customer in financial year 2022.

As the general contractor of a consortium of parties, the adesso subsidiary will be responsible for specifying the technical concept and supporting project management in the first contract, before taking charge of quality assurance for newly developed and existing IT processes in the second. The services will cover payments, as well as account and portfolio management and securities settlement. In addition to adesso SE, the consortium partners also include WEPEX GmbH. adesso acquired a majority stake in the company in February 2023 and uses it to deploy its specialist expertise in the capital market and securities business.

In its role as a general contractor for Deutsche Bundesbank, the adesso subsidiary KIWI has already demonstrated its ability to pool expertise in retail and individual payment systems with in-depth knowledge of securities settlement systems and how they interact within the Eurosystem in large-scale international TARGET2-Securities (2010-2017) projects, in the development of the new T2 system and in the consolidation of Target2 and T2S (2018-2023).

“The expertise bundled together at the adesso Group is certainly unique in the German-speaking world with regard to the complex needs of Deutsche Bundesbank,” says Thomas Kilian, Managing Director of KIWI Consulting GmbH. “We are proud that Deutsche Bundesbank has valued our work over the past few years and chosen to award us with additional contracts.”

Andreas Prenneis, whose responsibilities as a member of the adesso SE Executive Board include the public administration industry, adds: “The renewal of the framework agreement is a testament to our close, long-standing links to one of adesso’s largest customers. This is a big win, and a gratifying one at that.”

adesso Group

With about 8,900 employees and annual sales of EUR 900.3 million in 2022, adesso Group is one of the largest German IT service providers with outstanding growth opportunities. At its own locations in Germany, other locations in Europe and Turkey as well as at numerous local customers adesso offers consulting and software development services for optimising core business processes. adesso also offers ready-to-use software products for standard applications. The development of an own, industry-specific product portfolio opens up additional growth and earnings opportunities and is another key element of the adesso strategy. In 2023 and 2020, adesso was awarded the title of the best employer of its size in Germany across all industries. After having already achieved first place among IT employers in 2016, 2018 and 2020, adesso was ranked first again in 2023

