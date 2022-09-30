EQS-News: adesso SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Contract

adesso SE: Landeskrankenhilfe modernises application landscape based on standard solutions from in|sure Ecosphere



30.09.2022 / 12:52 CET/CEST

Landeskrankenhilfe modernises application landscape based on standard solutions from in|sure Ecosphere

The adesso subsidiary adesso insurance solutions GmbH will modernise the application landscape of the Landeskrankenhilfe (LKH) in cooperation with IBM Consulting. A corresponding project contract was signed with the private health insurance company. Within the scope of the overall project, which is designed to last four years, the existing applications will be completely replaced. IBM Consulting and adesso insurance solutions are pooling their know-how for the implementation. Both will be important implementation partners in the transformation of the application landscape. In the future, LKH will rely on the holistic solutions from the in|sure Ecosphere product family for everything from the quotation process, portfolio and benefit processing, to the partner management and provisioning. Employees involved in the implementation will therefore receive the necessary know-how for the implementation of the adesso products in the in|sure Academy beforehand.

"We are launching an ambitious and comprehensive transformation programme to renew and digitalise our entire application landscape in order to establish the technological future viability of LKH. Our goal is to create special benefits for our customers and sales partners through digital innovative solutions. With adesso insurance solutions, we have been able to gain a partner that has established itself in the private health insurance (PHI) market with its technical and professional expertise," says LKH board member Pavel Berkovitch, who is responsible for the "Digitalisation and Cross-Section" department.

Landeskrankenhilfe V.V.a.G. (LKH)

LKH is a private health insurance company which, as a mutual insurance company, is not affiliated to a group. The company wrote a total of EUR 888.4 million in gross premiums in 2021 and insured a total of 329,419 people, including 170,428 insured with comprehensive health insurance. For comprehensive private health insurance cover, LKH offers various modular tariffs that can be put together individually and thus provide the ideal cover for every need and every life situation. LKH convinces with high-quality benefits and low cost ratios. With attractive premium refunds, it also rewards the absence of claims or benefits and the cost-conscious behaviour of its customers.

adesso Group

With more than 6,800 employees and expected annual sales of more than EUR 800 million in 2022, adesso Group is one of the largest German IT service providers with outstanding growth opportunities. At its own locations in Germany, other locations in Europe and Turkey as well as at numerous local customers adesso offers consulting and software development services for optimising core business processes. adesso also offers ready-to-use software products for standard applications. The development of an own, indus-try-specific product portfolio opens up additional growth and earnings opportunities and is another key ele-ment of the adesso strategy. In 2020, adesso was awarded the title of the best employer of its size in Germany across all industries. After having already achieved first place among IT employ-ers in 2016 and 2018, adesso was ranked first again in 2020.

Contact:Martin MöllmannHead of Investor RelationsTel.: +49 231 7000-7000E-Mail: ir@adesso.de