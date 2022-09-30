Advanced search
    ADN1   DE000A0Z23Q5

ADESSO SE

(ADN1)
  Report
2022-09-30
97.70 EUR   -0.71%
05:17aUpcoming Change On The Adesso Se Supervisory Board : Prof. Dr Gottfried Koch to step down at the end of September 2022 / Stefanie Kemp proposed as his successor
EQ
09/08Adesso Se : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/02Adesso Se : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Adesso SE: Landeskrankenhilfe modernises application landscape based on standard solutions from in|sure Ecosphere 

09/30/2022
EQS-News: adesso SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Contract
adesso SE: Landeskrankenhilfe modernises application landscape based on standard solutions from in|sure Ecosphere 

30.09.2022 / 12:52 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Landeskrankenhilfe modernises application landscape based on standard solutions from in|sure Ecosphere 

The adesso subsidiary adesso insurance solutions GmbH will modernise the application landscape of the Landeskrankenhilfe (LKH) in cooperation with IBM Consulting. A corresponding project contract was signed with the private health insurance company. Within the scope of the overall project, which is designed to last four years, the existing applications will be completely replaced. IBM Consulting and adesso insurance solutions are pooling their know-how for the implementation. Both will be important implementation partners in the transformation of the application landscape. In the future, LKH will rely on the holistic solutions from the in|sure Ecosphere product family for everything from the quotation process, portfolio and benefit processing, to the partner management and provisioning. Employees involved in the implementation will therefore receive the necessary know-how for the implementation of the adesso products in the in|sure Academy beforehand.

 "We are launching an ambitious and comprehensive transformation programme to renew and digitalise our entire application landscape in order to establish the technological future viability of LKH. Our goal is to create special benefits for our customers and sales partners through digital innovative solutions. With adesso insurance solutions, we have been able to gain a partner that has established itself in the private health insurance (PHI) market with its technical and professional expertise," says LKH board member Pavel Berkovitch, who is responsible for the "Digitalisation and Cross-Section" department.

 

Landeskrankenhilfe V.V.a.G. (LKH)
LKH is a private health insurance company which, as a mutual insurance company, is not affiliated to a group. The company wrote a total of EUR 888.4 million in gross premiums in 2021 and insured a total of 329,419 people, including 170,428 insured with comprehensive health insurance. For comprehensive private health insurance cover, LKH offers various modular tariffs that can be put together individually and thus provide the ideal cover for every need and every life situation. LKH convinces with high-quality benefits and low cost ratios. With attractive premium refunds, it also rewards the absence of claims or benefits and the cost-conscious behaviour of its customers.

 

adesso Group
With more than 6,800 employees and expected annual sales of more than EUR 800 million in 2022, adesso Group is one of the largest German IT service providers with outstanding growth opportunities. At its own locations in Germany, other locations in Europe and Turkey as well as at numerous local customers adesso offers consulting and software development services for optimising core business processes. adesso also offers ready-to-use software products for standard applications. The development of an own, indus-try-specific product portfolio opens up additional growth and earnings opportunities and is another key ele-ment of the adesso strategy. In 2020, adesso was awarded the title of the best employer of its size in Germany across all industries. After having already achieved first place among IT employ-ers in 2016 and 2018, adesso was ranked first again in 2020.




Contact:
Martin Möllmann
Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 231 7000-7000
E-Mail: ir@adesso.de

30.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: adesso SE
Adessoplatz 1
44269 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: +49 231 7000-7000
Fax: +49 231 7000-1000
E-mail: ir@adesso.de
Internet: www.adesso-group.de
ISIN: DE000A0Z23Q5
WKN: A0Z23Q
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
EQS News ID: 1453951

 
End of News EQS News Service

1453951  30.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1453951&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 824 M 805 M 805 M
Net income 2022 33,0 M 32,2 M 32,2 M
Net cash 2022 42,9 M 41,9 M 41,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,4x
Yield 2022 0,69%
Capitalization 641 M 626 M 626 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 6 811
Free-Float 47,8%
Chart ADESSO SE
Duration : Period :
adesso SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADESSO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 98,40 €
Average target price 201,25 €
Spread / Average Target 105%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Kenfenheuer Chief Executive Officer
Jörg Schroeder Chief Financial Officer
Volker Gruhn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Friedrich Wöbking Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heinz-Werner Richter Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADESSO SE-52.92%626
ACCENTURE PLC-37.70%163 368
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-19.82%134 359
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.64%94 583
INFOSYS LIMITED-25.91%71 874
SNOWFLAKE INC.-49.72%54 491