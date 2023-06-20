Advanced search
    ADN1   DE000A0Z23Q5

ADESSO SE

(ADN1)
2023-06-20
123.30 EUR   +0.08%
03:01aAdesso Se : Mark Lohweber (54) joins the adesso SE Executive Board in July 2023
EQ
06/07Adesso : Venture capital with adesso ventures
PU
05/31Adesso establishes delivery center in India
EQ
Adesso SE: Mark Lohweber (54) joins the adesso SE Executive Board in July 2023

06/20/2023
EQS-News: adesso SE / Key word(s): Personnel
adesso SE: Mark Lohweber (54) joins the adesso SE Executive Board in July 2023

20.06.2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mark Lohweber (54) joins the adesso SE Executive Board in July 2023

Dortmund, 20 June 2023 – The Supervisory Board of adesso SE has appointed Mark Lohweber (54) as an additional member to the IT service provider’s Executive Board as of 1 July 2023. Lohweber will take over responsibility for the core industries insurance and banking from long-time CEO Michael Kenfenheuer (65), who will step down from the adesso Executive Board after completing his Executive Board contract, which was extended to cover the period from 2022 to the end of 2023. The 54-year-old worked for adesso from 2007 to 2021, holding various management positions and helping drive the company’s strong growth. His main areas of expertise are financial services, digitalisation and sales. He is familiar with the challenges facing growth-oriented companies and the tasks ahead of the banking and insurance industries, for which he will be responsible. Lohweber has spent the past two years as CEO of CoCoNet AG, a leading European fintech, where he was in charge of the firm’s strategic realignment. In his new role as a member of the adesso SE Executive Board, Lohweber will also oversee key product companies in the adesso Group, including the product subsidiary adesso insurance solutions GmbH and adesso banking solutions GmbH, as well as corporate account management at adesso SE.

Prof. Dr Volker Gruhn, Chairman of the Supervisory Board and main shareholder of adesso SE, is delighted to have secured such an excellent expert to continue guiding and advancing adesso’s two core industries in the future: “I’m convinced that Mark Lohweber will help us make progress in expanding our industry portfolios and strengthening the adesso culture in times of dynamic growth. He knows the management team, the company and the tasks. His expertise, international experience and good network in key areas will enable him to drive adesso’s business forward.”

Lohweber himself adds: “adesso is very well positioned in banking and insurance, and already has an established product portfolio with high demand, especially in the insurance sector. We want to grow on this basis and with the powerful team at adesso by actively supporting our customers as they rise to the challenges of the digital transformation. I can’t wait to get started!”

After training as a bank clerk and studying law, Lohweber began his career at Deutsche Bank and then built up his own business. This track record led him to take on management roles at adesso and CoCoNet. He is regarded as a proven industry expert with outstanding knowledge of sales and IT services and the development of new digital transformation services.

 

 

adesso Group

With more than 8,000 employees and annual sales of EUR 900.3 million in 2022, adesso Group is one of the largest German IT service providers with outstanding growth opportunities. At its own locations in Germany, other locations in Europe and Turkey as well as at numerous local customers adesso offers consulting and software development services for optimising core business processes. adesso also offers ready-to-use software products for standard applications. The development of an own, industry-specific product portfolio opens up additional growth and earnings opportunities and is another key element of the adesso strategy. In 2023 and 2020, adesso was awarded the title of the best employer of its size in Germany across all industries. After having already achieved first place among IT employers in 2016, 2018 and 2020, adesso was ranked first again in 2023




Contact:
Martin Möllmann
Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 231 7000-7000
E-Mail: ir@adesso.de

Language: English
Company: adesso SE
Adessoplatz 1
44269 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: +49 231 7000-7000
Fax: +49 231 7000-1000
E-mail: ir@adesso.de
Internet: www.adesso-group.de
ISIN: DE000A0Z23Q5
WKN: A0Z23Q
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
Financials
Sales 2023 1 082 M 1 183 M 1 183 M
Net income 2023 34,6 M 37,8 M 37,8 M
Net Debt 2023 138 M 151 M 151 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,2x
Yield 2023 0,59%
Capitalization 802 M 877 M 877 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
EV / Sales 2024 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 8 513
Free-Float 47,8%
Chart ADESSO SE
Duration : Period :
adesso SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADESSO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 123,20 €
Average target price 204,25 €
Spread / Average Target 65,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Kenfenheuer Chief Executive Officer
Jörg Schroeder Chief Financial Officer
Volker Gruhn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Friedrich Wöbking Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heinz-Werner Richter Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADESSO SE-6.53%877
ACCENTURE PLC19.75%201 800
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-1.42%143 398
SIEMENS AG25.96%141 415
IBM-2.42%124 838
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.34%91 432
