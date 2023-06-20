EQS-News: adesso SE / Key word(s): Personnel

adesso SE: Mark Lohweber (54) joins the adesso SE Executive Board in July 2023



20.06.2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Mark Lohweber (54) joins the adesso SE Executive Board in July 2023

Dortmund, 20 June 2023 – The Supervisory Board of adesso SE has appointed Mark Lohweber (54) as an additional member to the IT service provider’s Executive Board as of 1 July 2023. Lohweber will take over responsibility for the core industries insurance and banking from long-time CEO Michael Kenfenheuer (65), who will step down from the adesso Executive Board after completing his Executive Board contract, which was extended to cover the period from 2022 to the end of 2023. The 54-year-old worked for adesso from 2007 to 2021, holding various management positions and helping drive the company’s strong growth. His main areas of expertise are financial services, digitalisation and sales. He is familiar with the challenges facing growth-oriented companies and the tasks ahead of the banking and insurance industries, for which he will be responsible. Lohweber has spent the past two years as CEO of CoCoNet AG, a leading European fintech, where he was in charge of the firm’s strategic realignment. In his new role as a member of the adesso SE Executive Board, Lohweber will also oversee key product companies in the adesso Group, including the product subsidiary adesso insurance solutions GmbH and adesso banking solutions GmbH, as well as corporate account management at adesso SE.

Prof. Dr Volker Gruhn, Chairman of the Supervisory Board and main shareholder of adesso SE, is delighted to have secured such an excellent expert to continue guiding and advancing adesso’s two core industries in the future: “I’m convinced that Mark Lohweber will help us make progress in expanding our industry portfolios and strengthening the adesso culture in times of dynamic growth. He knows the management team, the company and the tasks. His expertise, international experience and good network in key areas will enable him to drive adesso’s business forward.”

Lohweber himself adds: “adesso is very well positioned in banking and insurance, and already has an established product portfolio with high demand, especially in the insurance sector. We want to grow on this basis and with the powerful team at adesso by actively supporting our customers as they rise to the challenges of the digital transformation. I can’t wait to get started!”

After training as a bank clerk and studying law, Lohweber began his career at Deutsche Bank and then built up his own business. This track record led him to take on management roles at adesso and CoCoNet. He is regarded as a proven industry expert with outstanding knowledge of sales and IT services and the development of new digital transformation services.

