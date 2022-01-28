Log in
Adesso SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

01/28/2022 | 08:42am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.01.2022 / 14:39
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Friedrich
Last name(s): Wöbking

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
adesso SE

b) LEI
529900KOICE97ZSA1O52 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0Z23Q5

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition, processed via joint custody account with spouse

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
174.00 EUR 696.00 EUR
174.00 EUR 1044.00 EUR
174.00 EUR 1740.00 EUR
174.00 EUR 4350.00 EUR
174.00 EUR 5568.00 EUR
174.00 EUR 56202.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
174.0000 EUR 69600.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
27/01/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


28.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: adesso SE
Adessoplatz 1
44269 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: www.adesso-group.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

72200  28.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1273886&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
