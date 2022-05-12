|
Adesso SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
12.05.2022 / 16:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|First name:
|Rainer
|Last name(s):
|Rudolf
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A0Z23Q5
b) Nature of the transaction
|Transfer of 850,000 shares of the Issuer by way of gift
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0.00 EUR
|0.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|0.00 EUR
|0.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|adesso SE
|Adessoplatz 1
|44269 Dortmund
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.adesso-group.de
|Analyst Recommendations on ADESSO SE
|Sales 2022
782 M
825 M
825 M
|Net income 2022
34,2 M
36,1 M
36,1 M
|Net cash 2022
|
10,9 M
11,5 M
11,5 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|28,6x
|Yield 2022
|0,45%
|Capitalization
1 025 M
1 081 M
1 081 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,30x
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,09x
|Nbr of Employees
|5 814
|Free-Float
|47,3%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends ADESSO SE
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|4
|Last Close Price
|157,60 €
|Average target price
|231,00 €
|Spread / Average Target
|46,6%