    ADN1   DE000A0Z23Q5

ADESSO SE

(ADN1)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/12 10:46:11 am EDT
159.10 EUR   +0.95%
10:28aADESSO SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10:23aADESSO SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/05Adesso SE starts the 2022 financial year with a strong first quarter supported by one-off effects from company acquisitions / Full-year forecast positively confirmed
EQ
Adesso SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/12/2022 | 10:28am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.05.2022 / 16:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: RDF Familienstiftung & Co. KG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Rainer
Last name(s): Rudolf
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
adesso SE

b) LEI
529900KOICE97ZSA1O52 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0Z23Q5

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 850,000 shares of the Issuer by way of gift

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
10/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


12.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: adesso SE
Adessoplatz 1
44269 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: www.adesso-group.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

74995  12.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1351423&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Income Statement Evolution
