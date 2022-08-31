Adesso SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



31.08.2022 / 12:13 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Angela Last name(s): Rudolf

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Rainer Last name(s): Rudolf Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

adesso SE

b) LEI

529900KOICE97ZSA1O52

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0Z23Q5

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 122.0000 EUR 2318.00 EUR 122.2000 EUR 1588.60 EUR 122.0000 EUR 4270.00 EUR 122.0000 EUR 9028.00 EUR 122.0000 EUR 2440.00 EUR 122.0000 EUR 4270.00 EUR 122.0000 EUR 6344.00 EUR 122.0000 EUR 4148.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 122.0092 EUR 34406.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

29/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

