    ADN1   DE000A0Z23Q5

ADESSO SE

(ADN1)
06:54 2022-08-31 am EDT
122.20 EUR   +1.16%
06:15aADESSO SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06:04aADESSO SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:46aADESSO : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
Adesso SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/31/2022 | 06:15am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

31.08.2022 / 12:13 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Angela
Last name(s): Rudolf

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Rainer
Last name(s): Rudolf
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
adesso SE

b) LEI
529900KOICE97ZSA1O52 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0Z23Q5

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
122.0000 EUR 2318.00 EUR
122.2000 EUR 1588.60 EUR
122.0000 EUR 4270.00 EUR
122.0000 EUR 9028.00 EUR
122.0000 EUR 2440.00 EUR
122.0000 EUR 4270.00 EUR
122.0000 EUR 6344.00 EUR
122.0000 EUR 4148.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
122.0092 EUR 34406.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
29/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


31.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: adesso SE
Adessoplatz 1
44269 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: www.adesso-group.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

77739  31.08.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1432185&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
