  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Adesso SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADN1   DE000A0Z23Q5

ADESSO SE

(ADN1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:15 2022-09-02 am EDT
120.80 EUR   +4.32%
03:03aADESSO SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02:57aADESSO SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/01ADESSO : opens office in Münster
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Adesso SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/02/2022 | 02:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.09.2022 / 08:55 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Angela
Last name(s): Rudolf

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Rainer
Last name(s): Rudolf
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
adesso SE

b) LEI
529900KOICE97ZSA1O52 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0Z23Q5

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
123.6000 EUR 865.20 EUR
123.6000 EUR 4696.80 EUR
122.6000 EUR 4045.80 EUR
122.6000 EUR 1716.40 EUR
122.8000 EUR 4420.80 EUR
122.8000 EUR 4543.60 EUR
123.6000 EUR 3955.20 EUR
124.4000 EUR 870.80 EUR
124.6000 EUR 4859.40 EUR
124.6000 EUR 4236.40 EUR
124.6000 EUR 3987.20 EUR
124.2000 EUR 745.20 EUR
124.6000 EUR 4734.80 EUR
124.0000 EUR 4588.00 EUR
124.4000 EUR 4105.20 EUR
124.8000 EUR 4617.60 EUR
124.4000 EUR 4727.20 EUR
124.0000 EUR 868.00 EUR
124.4000 EUR 870.80 EUR
124.4000 EUR 3483.20 EUR
125.4000 EUR 4263.60 EUR
125.8000 EUR 4654.60 EUR
126.0000 EUR 6804.00 EUR
126.0000 EUR 2898.00 EUR
126.2000 EUR 3786.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
124.4343 EUR 89343.8000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


02.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: adesso SE
Adessoplatz 1
44269 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: www.adesso-group.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

77809  02.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1433803&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ADESSO SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 824 M 819 M 819 M
Net income 2022 33,0 M 32,7 M 32,7 M
Net cash 2022 16,7 M 16,6 M 16,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,8x
Yield 2022 0,59%
Capitalization 754 M 749 M 749 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 6 811
Free-Float 47,8%
Chart ADESSO SE
Duration : Period :
adesso SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADESSO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 115,80 €
Average target price 201,25 €
Spread / Average Target 73,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Kenfenheuer Chief Executive Officer
Jörg Schroeder Chief Financial Officer
Volker Gruhn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Friedrich Wöbking Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heinz-Werner Richter Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADESSO SE-44.59%749
ACCENTURE PLC-30.34%182 465
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-14.10%147 877
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-0.25%101 557
INFOSYS LIMITED-20.91%78 813
SNOWFLAKE INC.-46.58%57 557