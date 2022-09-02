Adesso SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



02.09.2022 / 08:55 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Angela Last name(s): Rudolf

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Rainer Last name(s): Rudolf Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

adesso SE

b) LEI

529900KOICE97ZSA1O52

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0Z23Q5

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 123.6000 EUR 865.20 EUR 123.6000 EUR 4696.80 EUR 122.6000 EUR 4045.80 EUR 122.6000 EUR 1716.40 EUR 122.8000 EUR 4420.80 EUR 122.8000 EUR 4543.60 EUR 123.6000 EUR 3955.20 EUR 124.4000 EUR 870.80 EUR 124.6000 EUR 4859.40 EUR 124.6000 EUR 4236.40 EUR 124.6000 EUR 3987.20 EUR 124.2000 EUR 745.20 EUR 124.6000 EUR 4734.80 EUR 124.0000 EUR 4588.00 EUR 124.4000 EUR 4105.20 EUR 124.8000 EUR 4617.60 EUR 124.4000 EUR 4727.20 EUR 124.0000 EUR 868.00 EUR 124.4000 EUR 870.80 EUR 124.4000 EUR 3483.20 EUR 125.4000 EUR 4263.60 EUR 125.8000 EUR 4654.60 EUR 126.0000 EUR 6804.00 EUR 126.0000 EUR 2898.00 EUR 126.2000 EUR 3786.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 124.4343 EUR 89343.8000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

30/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

