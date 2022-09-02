Adesso SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
02.09.2022 / 09:01 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|RDF Familienstiftung
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Rainer
|Last name(s):
|Rudolf
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A0Z23Q5
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|122.6891 EUR
|218018.6000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|adesso SE
|
|Adessoplatz 1
|
|44269 Dortmund
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.adesso-group.de
|
