Adesso SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



02.09.2022 / 09:01 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: RDF Familienstiftung

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Rainer Last name(s): Rudolf Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

adesso SE

b) LEI

529900KOICE97ZSA1O52

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0Z23Q5

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 123.6000 EUR 865.20 EUR 123.4000 EUR 3085.00 EUR 123.6000 EUR 1359.60 EUR 122.6000 EUR 245.20 EUR 122.6000 EUR 4291.00 EUR 122.0000 EUR 732.00 EUR 122.8000 EUR 1228.00 EUR 123.0000 EUR 3813.00 EUR 122.8000 EUR 3315.60 EUR 123.4000 EUR 3948.80 EUR 123.8000 EUR 3961.60 EUR 124.6000 EUR 3987.20 EUR 124.6000 EUR 1619.80 EUR 124.8000 EUR 4742.40 EUR 124.2000 EUR 745.20 EUR 124.8000 EUR 3993.60 EUR 125.0000 EUR 750.00 EUR 124.0000 EUR 2232.00 EUR 124.0000 EUR 2108.00 EUR 124.4000 EUR 746.40 EUR 124.4000 EUR 870.80 EUR 124.8000 EUR 3369.60 EUR 124.4000 EUR 4602.80 EUR 124.4000 EUR 4727.20 EUR 124.4000 EUR 1244.00 EUR 124.8000 EUR 4617.60 EUR 125.4000 EUR 4138.20 EUR 126.0000 EUR 12978.00 EUR 126.0000 EUR 7056.00 EUR 124.4000 EUR 4229.60 EUR 123.8000 EUR 2476.00 EUR 123.8000 EUR 1485.60 EUR 124.0000 EUR 3968.00 EUR 123.4000 EUR 3948.80 EUR 122.4000 EUR 4161.60 EUR 122.6000 EUR 5026.60 EUR 121.2000 EUR 1818.00 EUR 121.2000 EUR 1939.20 EUR 120.4000 EUR 4575.20 EUR 121.0000 EUR 7381.00 EUR 121.2000 EUR 8847.60 EUR 121.4000 EUR 3884.80 EUR 121.4000 EUR 7526.80 EUR 121.6000 EUR 5350.40 EUR 120.0000 EUR 4080.00 EUR 120.2000 EUR 2644.40 EUR 120.6000 EUR 11095.20 EUR 120.6000 EUR 603.00 EUR 120.8000 EUR 11959.20 EUR 121.0000 EUR 2783.00 EUR 120.6000 EUR 4341.60 EUR 121.4000 EUR 3884.80 EUR 121.6000 EUR 3891.20 EUR 121.0000 EUR 3872.00 EUR 121.2000 EUR 363.60 EUR 121.0000 EUR 3388.00 EUR 120.6000 EUR 4582.80 EUR 120.8000 EUR 2536.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 122.6891 EUR 218018.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

30/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

02.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

