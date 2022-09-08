Log in
    ADN1   DE000A0Z23Q5

ADESSO SE

(ADN1)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:38 08/09/2022 BST
114.20 EUR   +0.18%
08:37aADESSO SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/02ADESSO SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/02ADESSO SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Adesso SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/08/2022 | 08:37am BST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.09.2022 / 09:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Setanta GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Volker
Last name(s): Gruhn
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
adesso SE

b) LEI
529900KOICE97ZSA1O52 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0Z23Q5

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
114.4000 EUR 5605.60 EUR
114.6000 EUR 19825.80 EUR
114.8000 EUR 46379.20 EUR
115.0000 EUR 43010.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
114.8206 EUR 114820.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
07/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


08.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: adesso SE
Adessoplatz 1
44269 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: www.adesso-group.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

77953  08.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1438231&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
