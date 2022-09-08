Adesso SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



08.09.2022 / 09:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Setanta GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Prof. Dr. First name: Volker Last name(s): Gruhn Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

adesso SE

b) LEI

529900KOICE97ZSA1O52

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0Z23Q5

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 114.4000 EUR 5605.60 EUR 114.6000 EUR 19825.80 EUR 114.8000 EUR 46379.20 EUR 115.0000 EUR 43010.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 114.8206 EUR 114820.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

07/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

08.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

