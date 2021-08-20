Log in
    ADN1   DE000A0Z23Q5

ADESSO SE

(ADN1)
Adesso SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/20/2021 | 09:01am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: adesso SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
adesso SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

20.08.2021 / 15:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

adesso SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 30, 2021
Address: https://www.adesso-group.de/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/index.jsp

20.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: adesso SE
Adessoplatz 1
44269 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: www.adesso-group.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1224943  20.08.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1224943&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
