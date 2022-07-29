Log in
    ADN1   DE000A0Z23Q5

ADESSO SE

(ADN1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:44 2022-07-29 am EDT
172.30 EUR   +6.23%
09:27aAdesso SE raises full-year sales guidance based on preliminary figures with strong growth in the first half of 2022
EQ
02:34aEXPANDING SAP ANALYTICS BUSINESS : adesso acquires quadox AG, rises to rank among top 5 SAP analytics market leaders in Germany
PU
01:31aAdesso acquires quadox AG, rises to rank among top 5 SAP analytics market leaders in Germany
EQ
Adesso SE raises full-year sales guidance based on preliminary figures with strong growth in the first half of 2022

07/29/2022 | 09:27am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: adesso SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Preliminary Results
adesso SE raises full-year sales guidance based on preliminary figures with strong growth in the first half of 2022

29-Jul-2022 / 15:25 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

adesso SE raises full-year sales guidance based on preliminary figures with strong growth in the first half of 2022

According to preliminary figures, adesso SE continued its strong growth in the first half of 2022 with an increase of 28 % to EUR 412.1 million, thus exceeding the forecast figures for the full year. The reasons for this are the continuing high demand in the area of IT services, the strong growth in personnel and successful acquisitions. In comparison to previous year's EBITDA of EUR 55.7 million, which was strongly influenced by the special effect from the sale of a subsidiary, EBITDA in the first half of 2022 was expectingly lower at EUR 38.0 million. Excluding this effect, the value of the previous year was again achieved. The EBITDA margin after the first six months is calculated at 9.2 %.

As expected, the second quarter of 2022 was weaker due to the lower number of working days as well as a calculated lower capacity utilisation due to more onsite events after the pandemic years characterised by remote work. While the stronger first quarter of 2022 generated EUR 209.8 million in revenue with EBITDA of EUR 27.9 million, the second quarter of the year contributed EBITDA of EUR 10.1 million (previous year: EUR 19.8 million) on revenue of EUR 202.3 million (previous year: EUR 159.2 million). While high licence revenues were recorded with in|sure Ecosphere in the second quarter of the previous year, further significant licence deals are expected to be concluded in the second half of 2022. Both the order situation in the IT services segment and the promising pipeline in the in|sure Ecosphere area can be considered positive. The economic situation, which is generally described as challenging, has only led to project postponements in exceptional situations, so that the Executive Board expects a strong second half of 2022 based on the foreseeable indicators. Based on the preliminary figures and the planning for the rest of the year, the Executive Board is raising the revenue guidance for the full year to EUR 800 to 850 million (previously EUR 750 to 800 million). The forecast for EBITDA of EUR 90 to 95 million and the EBITDA margin of 11 to 12 % is confirmed.

Explanations of the key figures used are published on the company's website at www.adesso-group.de/en/apm/. The half-year report with final figures will be published as scheduled on 15 August 2022 and will also be available on the website at www.adesso-group.de/en/.




Contact:
Martin Möllmann
Manager Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 231 7000-7000
E-Mail: ir@adesso.de

29-Jul-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: adesso SE
Adessoplatz 1
44269 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: +49 231 7000-7000
Fax: +49 231 7000-1000
E-mail: ir@adesso.de
Internet: www.adesso-group.de
ISIN: DE000A0Z23Q5
WKN: A0Z23Q
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
EQS News ID: 1409479

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1409479  29-Jul-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1409479&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
