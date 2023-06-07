Adesso : Venture capital with adesso ventures

No JavaScript activated!

Berlin/Essen| 7. June 2023

adesso ventures, the venture capital arm of the IT service provider adesso, has made a seed investment in the Essen-based start-up TamedAI, a company specialising in AI-based language models. Perceptor, a TamedAI innovation, makes it possible to automatically scan, extract and process data from documents using state-of-the-art computer vision technology.

Everybody is talking about large language models. The generative language model ChatGPT, from the American company OpenAI, is currently shattering records in terms of user numbers and media attention. The AI chatbot, which is capable of answering all sorts of text-based questions, is already expected to have a disruptive effect on business and society. Perceptor is the core product of TamedAI, a start-up founded in 2019. As an AI-based multimodal large language model, it too operates in this context, with a focus on the content-specific, semantic analysis of documents. The multilingual Perceptor allows companies from any industry to automatically scan documents to extract a wide range of information and content for further processing. It does so without manual data recording, helping save businesses and the public sector a tremendous amount of time and money.

Malte Unger, Managing Director of adesso ventures, explains adesso's decision to invest, citing the tremendous market potential forecast for the innovation: "Perceptor is a real asset for document processing. It goes well beyond the typical text recognition applications to date, which have been based solely on optical character recognition technology, or OCR. Perceptor is capable of using AI to fully and comprehensively analyse documents on the basis of neural networks. We see the solution as an analysis technology of the future - one that adesso now also plans to deploy in customer projects in its role as both an investor and IT service provider."

Malte Unger, Managing Director of adesso ventures, predicts great market potential for the "Perceptor" of TamedAI: "We see the solution as an analysis technology of the future." (Copyright: adesso)

Headed by Managing Directors and co-founders Ole Meyer and Nils Schwenzfeier, TamedAI GmbH is a spin-off of the Department of Software Engineering (focus: mobile applications) at the University of Duisburg-Essen. For years, the two computer scientists have been performing research on neural networks and their applications in industry and commerce. As Nils Schwenzfeier explains: "Our Perceptor is a combined language and vision model with a comprehensive semantic understanding of all data components of documents, including tables, charts, images and illustrations. Used as an enabler, our software can decisively streamline and accelerate back-office business processes in sectors such as the insurance industry. We look forward to working with our investor adesso to make our innovation more widely known in the market."

Nils Schwenzfeier, Managing Director of TamedAI: "Used as an enabler, our software can decisively streamline and accelerate back-office business processes in our economy." (Copyright: Private)

Following the recently announced acquisition of a stake in Hanko GmbH (passkey technology), the participation in TamedAI is another promising investment by adesso ventures in a B2B-oriented tech start-up. "adesso ventures is evolving more and more into a pivotal player in the venture ecosystem, especially for businesses that are still in an early stage of development," says Unger. "Our focus is on European tech start-ups, especially those which develop innovations for sectors of manufacturing and business that adesso has concentrated on with its profound technological and industry expertise." TamedAI episode of "IT-Tacheles" podcast series TamedAI and its innovations are also the subject of the latest edition of the adesso podcast series "IT-Tacheles". Host Prof. Dr. Volker Gruhn, Supervisory Board Chairman of adesso, talks to Perceptor inventor and TamedAI founder Nils Schwenzfeier. The podcast can be listened to on the adesso website at https://www.adesso.de/de/news/it-tacheles/folge-52.jsp. adesso digital day 2023 By the way, adesso will bring together the people and technologies behind the latest digital transformation success stories on 21 June 2023 at adesso digital day, its event highlight of the year. At Areal Böhler in Düsseldorf, adesso plans to showcase digital tools of the future that will enable businesses to seize the full potential of their data. More information, along with registration options, can be found at www.adesso.de/de/digital-day.jsp.

