adesso expands delivery capabilities in India with new office and delivery center in Kochi

Kochi| 24. November 2023

adesso, one of the leading IT service providers, continues its international expansion with a new delivery center at Kochi in the southwestern Indian state of Kerala. With this second location in India, the adesso Group increases its attractiveness as a global partner for digitalization and significantly strengthens its global delivery and transformation capabilities.

adesso India announced the official inauguration of its new delivery center in Kochi, Kerala. adesso aims to hire over 600 employees over the next three years to serve global customers from its newly inaugurated delivery center. It is the second adesso office in India after the acquisition of an Indian software company in spring of this year.

This expansion into Kochi is a testament to the commitment of adesso to the Indian market and its goal of delivering innovative digital solutions to businesses and organizations around the world. With this further international expansion, adesso strengthens its SmartShore approach to address delivery scale in software development. In doing so, adesso continues to follow its path of deploying global teams working on various IT projects from more than 64 adesso locations in 15 countries worldwide.