    ADN1   DE000A0Z23Q5

ADESSO SE

(ADN1)
Adesso : and appliedAI join forces to lift Germany into the AI age

04/29/2021 | 07:36am EDT
The topic of artificial intelligence ranks first on the agenda at adesso. Through market research on the subject, the IT service provider has regularly been taking stock and offering insights into the state of AI in business and society for years now. adesso consults and supports industrial companies and public administrations on how they can leverage their AI potential and make use of it through economically interesting applications.

That is why head of the appliedAI initiative, Dr Andreas Liebl, sees adesso as a strong new partner in his AI ecosystem: 'The appliedAI initiative aims to support Germany as it enters the AI age. To be able to realise this, we need to partner with the best people out there. adesso is an experienced and innovative service provider for large implementation projects and has already successfully highlighted the potential for unique, AI-based applications in numerous projects for various industries. In collaborating together, we will be able to successfully further advance our mission of taking AI in Germany to a new level.'

As a neutral platform, appliedAI supports German industry through knowledge development and exchange based on training and expert sparring, as well as through active engineering projects, in order to increase the level of maturity in AI applications and secure Germany's international competitiveness. The focus for this undertaking is placed on the development of successful methods and tools for the latest AI technologies and solutions.

To ensure the achievement of these goals, adesso and appliedAI have agreed to work together and make their combined expertise available to interested companies within the initiative.

A multi-faceted package of measures was agreed upon for this purpose. For example, adesso can offer sustained consulting and technology support for the initiative within the scope of an 'AI maturity check-up' which appliedAI has developed specifically for industrial companies, thereby strengthening AI innovation capabilities throughout the economy. The partners also want to collaborate on AI development projects and strategy workshops as well as appear together at AI events, when deemed useful. In addition, the expansion and maintenance of the German and international AI network for universities and research institutions is also on the agenda.

Disclaimer

adesso AG published this content on 29 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2021 11:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 598 M 724 M 724 M
Net income 2021 31,8 M 38,5 M 38,5 M
Net Debt 2021 5,30 M 6,42 M 6,42 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,1x
Yield 2021 0,53%
Capitalization 735 M 889 M 891 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,24x
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 4 975
Free-Float 41,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Kenfenheuer Chief Executive Officer
Jörg Schroeder Chief Financial Officer
Volker Gruhn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Friedrich Wöbking Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heinz-Werner Richter Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADESSO SE22.47%889
ACCENTURE PLC11.13%184 509
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES9.13%155 141
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION12.81%127 774
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.11.17%79 500
INFOSYS LIMITED7.98%77 282
