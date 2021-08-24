Log in
    ADN1   DE000A0Z23Q5

ADESSO SE

(ADN1)
Adesso : to assist BMW Group on its journey to becoming an agile organisation

08/24/2021 | 03:04am EDT
More and more software is being built into vehicles, and electronics are playing an increasingly important role in the automotive industry. Vehicles are now perceived in the industry as the 'ultimate mobile device', which is why the BMW Group has been working with adesso for many years. The two partners aim to implement a consistently digital and agile organisation that will enable it to respond quickly and flexibly to changing requirements and customer demand on international markets.

The first stage of the BMW Group's agile transformation was to provide agility-based orientation for the in-house IT department. Silos within the IT department, and between IT operations and other areas, were deconstructed, and the foundations were laid for optimised, cross-department collaboration. adesso is helping the BMW Group to implement and develop agile working methods to transform conventional, process-oriented organisational structures into proactive and reactive units. Agile methods are no longer restricted to software projects. Instead, they can now be used in purchasing, development, logistics, production, sales and human resources. The BMW Group aims to make its entire corporate and leadership culture agile.

To do so, numerous employees have received training on agile roles such as scrum master, agile master or product owner in coaching sessions specifically designed for the needs of the BMW Group. In these coaching and training courses, adesso's experienced transformation experts convey both general and more specific agile working skills - from the initial sprint to the retrospective. Agile methods are being deployed in a variety of areas at the BMW Group, including connected cars, autonomous transport systems, order to delivery, logistics planning, financial services and infrastructure technologies.

Disclaimer

adesso AG published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 07:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
