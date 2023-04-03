Advanced search
    ADN1   DE000A0Z23Q5

ADESSO SE

(ADN1)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:04:23 2023-04-03 am EDT
148.30 EUR   +0.88%
adesso SE: Michael Kenfenheuer, sell
EQ
Adesso increases sales by 33 % to EUR 900.3 million and raises EBITDA excluding non-recurring effect from previous year to EUR 92.9 million / Sales forecast predicts double-digit growth for 2023
EQ
Transcript : Adesso SE, 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 31, 2023
CI
DD: adesso SE: Michael Kenfenheuer, sell

04/03/2023 | 04:39am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.04.2023 / 10:36 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Kenfenheuer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
adesso SE

b) LEI
529900KOICE97ZSA1O52 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0Z23Q5

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
148.50 EUR 1485000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
148.5000 EUR 1485000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
31/03/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


03.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: adesso SE
Adessoplatz 1
44269 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: www.adesso-group.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

82237  03.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1599521&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
