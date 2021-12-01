Microsoft Gold Partner adesso adds to its workforce: Team from Hauertmann IT-Consulting joins adesso

Hauertmann IT-Consulting's managing director and founder, Michael Hauertmann, will lead adesso's new "Agile" competence centre in the Microsoft division. Hauertmann and his team of 45 Microsoft and Agile experts believe that the move offers tremendous prospects for the future: "We have gone from being a small IT company to joining an exciting and highly growth-oriented environment: as part of the international adesso Group, we can work on attractive projects on a different scale. The deal also offers our employees better career development and promotion opportunities."

The new colleagues at adesso are experts in Microsoft software development as well as agility and scrum. They will move within Dortmund from their current offices at Phoenix See to join the Microsoft team on adesso's campus.