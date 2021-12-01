Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Adesso SE
  News
  7. Summary
    ADN1   DE000A0Z23Q5

ADESSO SE

(ADN1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Microsoft Gold Partner adesso adds to its workforce: Team from Hauertmann IT-Consulting joins adesso

12/01/2021 | 02:31am EST
Hauertmann IT-Consulting's managing director and founder, Michael Hauertmann, will lead adesso's new "Agile" competence centre in the Microsoft division. Hauertmann and his team of 45 Microsoft and Agile experts believe that the move offers tremendous prospects for the future: "We have gone from being a small IT company to joining an exciting and highly growth-oriented environment: as part of the international adesso Group, we can work on attractive projects on a different scale. The deal also offers our employees better career development and promotion opportunities."

The new colleagues at adesso are experts in Microsoft software development as well as agility and scrum. They will move within Dortmund from their current offices at Phoenix See to join the Microsoft team on adesso's campus.

Disclaimer

adesso AG published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 07:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 657 M 744 M 744 M
Net income 2021 47,6 M 54,0 M 54,0 M
Net cash 2021 5,20 M 5,89 M 5,89 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,2x
Yield 2021 0,33%
Capitalization 1 217 M 1 372 M 1 380 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,85x
EV / Sales 2022 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 5 624
Free-Float 47,3%
Chart ADESSO SE
Duration : Period :
adesso SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADESSO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 187,20 €
Average target price 239,67 €
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Kenfenheuer Chief Executive Officer
Jörg Schroeder Chief Financial Officer
Volker Gruhn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Friedrich Wöbking Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heinz-Werner Richter Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADESSO SE92.99%1 372
ACCENTURE PLC36.82%225 748
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.23.28%173 770
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.97%105 015
SNOWFLAKE INC.20.88%102 351
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.31.04%97 293