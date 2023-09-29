EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: adesso SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
adesso SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

29.09.2023 / 15:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
adesso SE
Adessoplatz 1
44269 Dortmund
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
 Type of capital measureDate of status / date of effect
XConditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)30.09.2023
 Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
6520272


Language:English
adesso SE
Adessoplatz 1
44269 Dortmund
Germany
Internet:www.adesso-group.de

 
