PRESS RELEASE : adesso continues seeing strong -2

exceeding the original guidance. However, the pandemic-related reluctance of individual insurance companies to make major investment decisions that was seen in the previous year could repeat itself in the event of a fourth wave of the pandemic. Because sales growth is generally expected to continue in the second half of the year, the sales target for 2021 of more than EUR 600 million appears to be well within reach. Against this backdrop, the company stands by its EBITDA margin target of at least 12.0 % (first half of 2021: 17.3 %) and its EBITDA forecast of over EUR 89 million (first half of 2021: EUR 55.7 million), which was adjusted in May to account for a non-recurring effect.

adesso Group With more than 5,300 employees and annual sales of EUR 523.4 million in 2020, adesso Group is one of the largest German IT service providers with outstanding growth opportunities. At its own locations in Germany, other locations in Europe and Turkey as well as at numerous local customers adesso offers consulting and software development services for optimising core business processes. adesso also offers ready-to-use software products for standard applications. The development of an own, industry-specific product portfolio opens up additional growth and earnings opportunities and is another key element of the adesso strategy. In 2020, adesso was awarded the title of the best employer of its size in Germany across all industries. After having already achieved first place among IT employers in 2016 and 2018, adesso was ranked first again in 2020.

