PRESS RELEASE : adesso founds adesso Nordics in Finland / Expansion into the Northern European Region

DGAP-News: adesso SE / Key word(s): Expansion/Strategic Company Decision adesso founds adesso Nordics in Finland / Expansion into the Northern European Region 2021-06-08 / 07:56 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- adesso founds adesso Nordics in Finland / Expansion into the Northern European Region adesso has its first foothold in Northern Europe. With the newly founded national company adesso Nordics Oy in Helsinki, adesso, as one of the leading IT service providers in German-speaking countries, will now also open up the Northern European countries. adesso will market its portfolio in Scandinavia and the Baltic States from Finland on. adesso Nordics focuses initially on the core industries of banking and insurance as well as manufacturing industry, automotive and lottery in Northern Europe. In addition, adesso Nordics brings the German experience, skills and capacity for SAP S/4HANA transformations available to the Nordic markets. The market is expected to transfer towards the new version of SAP ERP solution during the next few years. Ari Torpo (52) will lead adesso Nordics Oy as Managing Director. Mr. Torpo is internationally experienced consultant and business development leader who brings not only his network but also many years of experience in ERP transformations. The former Industry sector Managing Director at Accenture Nordics (2006 to 2020) is convinced "that digitalisation will continue to sweep society and change entire industries and will require seasoned leaders who can develop businesses, new sales, open new markets and scale up businesses." adesso is also partnering with the Finnish data service and IT company 1001 Lakes Oy in order to position adesso Nordics Oy strongly with attractive capabilities and portfolio in data and analytics and data economies, data sharing and monetization of data. The founding team of 1001 Lakes is considered a European leader in data space and ecosystem design, e.g. based on the International Data Spaces (IDS) architecture. Moreover, the companies are partnering by establishing adesso Lakes GmbH to bring these services to Central European customers and market. The new subsidiary adesso Nordics in Finland is the eighth foreign subsidiary of adesso in Europe - after subsidiaries in Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Spain, Hungary, Bulgaria and Turkey (Istanbul). This brings adesso another step closer to its goal of establishing itself as a leading, internationally operating and well-networked IT service provider throughout Europe. Currently, the adesso Group is represented by about 5,100 employees in more than 40 cities in a total of nine countries. adesso Group With about 5,100 employees and annual sales of EUR 523.4 million in 2020, adesso Group is one of the largest German IT service providers with outstanding growth opportunities. At its own locations in Germany, other locations in Europe and Turkey as well as at numerous local customers adesso offers consulting and software development services for optimising core business processes. adesso also offers ready-to-use software products for standard applications. The development of an own, industry-specific product portfolio opens up additional growth and earnings opportunities and is another key element of the adesso strategy. In 2020, adesso was awarded the title of the best employer of its size in Germany across all industries. After having already achieved first place among IT employers in 2016 and 2018, adesso was ranked first again in 2020. Contact: Martin Möllmann Manager Investor Relations Tel.: +49 231 7000-7000 E-Mail: ir@adesso.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-06-08 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: adesso SE Adessoplatz 1 44269 Dortmund Germany Phone: +49 231 7000-7000 Fax: +49 231 7000-1000 E-mail: ir@adesso.de Internet: www.adesso-group.de ISIN: DE000A0Z23Q5 WKN: A0Z23Q Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London EQS News ID: 1205119 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

