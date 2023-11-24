SmartShore offering by adesso being strengthened with second delivery center in India: adesso expands delivery capabilities in India with new office and delivery center in Kochi

- Industries
Press Releases
Kochi| 24. November 2023SmartShore offering by adesso being strengthened with second delivery center in India: adesso expands delivery capabilities in India with new office and delivery center in Kochi
adesso, one of the leading IT service providers, continues its international expansion with a new delivery center at Kochi in the southwestern Indian state of Kerala. With this second location in India, the adesso Group increases its attractiveness as a global partner for digitalization and significantly strengthens its global delivery and transformation capabilities.
adesso India announced the official inauguration of its new delivery center in Kochi, Kerala. adesso aims to hire over 600 employees over the next three years to serve global customers from its newly inaugurated delivery center. It is the second adesso office in India after the acquisition of an Indian software company in spring of this year.
This expansion into Kochi is a testament to the commitment of adesso to the Indian market and its goal of delivering innovative digital solutions to businesses and organizations around the world. With this further international expansion, adesso strengthens its SmartShore approach to address delivery scale in software development. In doing so, adesso continues to follow its path of deploying global teams working on various IT projects from more than 64 adesso locations in 15 countries worldwide.
Torsten Wegener, member of the Executive Board of adesso SE, officially opens the second location of adesso in Kochi, India.
Torsten Wegener, member of the Executive Board of adesso SE, responsible for the Indian subsidiaries: "I am very excited to see our new office in Kochi and meet our growing teams. Kochi's thriving IT ecosystem and skilled talent pool make it the ideal location for adesso. Kochi will join our large network of existing SmartShore facilities, enabling us to drive business results for our customers with access to a diverse talent pool, faster time-to-market, and reduced risk of operational disruptions."
A Jabuticaba tree as a symbol of sustainability: Torsten Wegener, Member of the Executive Board of adesso SE, Shali Hassan and Pramod Muralidharan, both Managing Directors of adesso India, (kneeling from left to right) plant a tree trunk cherry at the new location in Kochi, India.
Pramod Muralidharan, Managing Director of adesso India: "The newly inaugurated Kochi office will serve as a base and launch pad for growth of adesso in India. It will be responsible for the business, technology, and transformation agendas of clients in sectors such as financial services, automotive, retail, manufacturing, energy, and utilities with a focus on service offerings that leverage digital platforms, cloud, data and analytics, and managed services."
