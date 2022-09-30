EQS-News: adesso SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Upcoming change on the adesso SE Supervisory Board: Prof. Dr Gottfried Koch to step down at the end of September 2022 / Stefanie Kemp proposed as his successor



30.09.2022 / 11:15 CET/CEST

Prof. Dr Gottfried Koch (71) has informed the adesso SE Supervisory Board and Executive Board that he will step down as a member of the Supervisory Board with effect from 30 September 2022. Prof. Dr Koch joined the Supervisory Board on 4 June 2013. During his term of office, he advised on, reviewed and supported key decisions regarding the development of the business, such as the conversion to a Societas Europaea (SE), capital increases to fund growth and numerous strategic acquisitions. He has therefore played a major part in the Group’s successful expansion into one of the leading IT service providers in Europe. The Supervisory Board and the Executive Board of adesso SE would like to thank Prof. Dr Koch for his valuable and trusted contribution to the company over many years, and wish him all the best for the future.

Stefanie Kemp (58), who lives in Düsseldorf, is set to succeed Prof. Dr Koch on the adesso SE Supervisory Board. To ensure that the Supervisory Board has the number of members required by the Articles of Association, the Supervisory Board and Executive Board will initiate the procedure to have Stefanie Kemp appointed as Prof. Dr Koch’s successor by a court on 2 January 2023 in accordance with the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). The election of Stefanie Kemp by the shareholders is then scheduled to take place at the company’s Annual General Meeting, which is due to be held in early June 2023.

The Supervisory Board is delighted to have found such a superbly qualified candidate in the form of Stefanie Kemp in such a short space of time. Ms Kemp started out in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, where she specialised in information technology at an early stage of her career. Her main areas of expertise are the transformation, innovation and digitalisation of companies. Ms Kemp has been Chief Transformation Officer and a member of the management board of Sana Kliniken AG since September 2022. She also sits on the supervisory board of FinBot AG, Meerbusch, and on the family advisory council of BJB GmbH & Co. KG, Arnsberg. Previously, Ms Kemp was head of the German operations at the US software company Oracle and Chief IT Officer at several financial service providers and international family-run companies, as well as Chief Digital Officer (CDO) at the energy company RWE/innogy SE. Her credentials and her extensive technology and industry expertise make her a perfect fit to meet the requirements of the rapidly growing adesso Group.

adesso Group

With more than 6,800 employees and expected annual sales of more than EUR 800 million in 2022, adesso Group is one of the largest German IT service providers with outstanding growth opportunities. At its own locations in Germany, other locations in Europe and Turkey as well as at numerous local customers adesso offers consulting and software development services for optimising core business processes. adesso also offers ready-to-use software products for standard applications. The development of an own, indus-try-specific product portfolio opens up additional growth and earnings opportunities and is another key ele-ment of the adesso strategy. In 2020, adesso was awarded the title of the best employer of its size in Germany across all industries. After having already achieved first place among IT employ-ers in 2016 and 2018, adesso was ranked first again in 2020.

Contact:Martin MöllmannHead of Investor RelationsTel.: +49 231 7000-7000E-Mail: ir@adesso.de