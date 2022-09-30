Advanced search
    ADN1   DE000A0Z23Q5

ADESSO SE

(ADN1)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:25 2022-09-30 am EDT
98.60 EUR   +0.20%
Upcoming Change On The Adesso Se Supervisory Board : Prof. Dr Gottfried Koch to step down at the end of September 2022 / Stefanie Kemp proposed as his successor
EQ
09/08Adesso Se : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/02Adesso Se : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Upcoming change on the adesso SE Supervisory Board: Prof. Dr Gottfried Koch to step down at the end of September 2022 / Stefanie Kemp proposed as his successor

09/30/2022
EQS-News: adesso SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Upcoming change on the adesso SE Supervisory Board: Prof. Dr Gottfried Koch to step down at the end of September 2022 / Stefanie Kemp proposed as his successor

30.09.2022 / 11:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Upcoming change on the adesso SE Supervisory Board: Prof. Dr Gottfried Koch to step down at the end of September 2022 / Stefanie Kemp proposed as his successor

Prof. Dr Gottfried Koch (71) has informed the adesso SE Supervisory Board and Executive Board that he will step down as a member of the Supervisory Board with effect from 30 September 2022. Prof. Dr Koch joined the Supervisory Board on 4 June 2013. During his term of office, he advised on, reviewed and supported key decisions regarding the development of the business, such as the conversion to a Societas Europaea (SE), capital increases to fund growth and numerous strategic acquisitions. He has therefore played a major part in the Group’s successful expansion into one of the leading IT service providers in Europe. The Supervisory Board and the Executive Board of adesso SE would like to thank Prof. Dr Koch for his valuable and trusted contribution to the company over many years, and wish him all the best for the future.

Stefanie Kemp (58), who lives in Düsseldorf, is set to succeed Prof. Dr Koch on the adesso SE Supervisory Board. To ensure that the Supervisory Board has the number of members required by the Articles of Association, the Supervisory Board and Executive Board will initiate the procedure to have Stefanie Kemp appointed as Prof. Dr Koch’s successor by a court on 2 January 2023 in accordance with the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). The election of Stefanie Kemp by the shareholders is then scheduled to take place at the company’s Annual General Meeting, which is due to be held in early June 2023.

The Supervisory Board is delighted to have found such a superbly qualified candidate in the form of Stefanie Kemp in such a short space of time. Ms Kemp started out in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, where she specialised in information technology at an early stage of her career. Her main areas of expertise are the transformation, innovation and digitalisation of companies. Ms Kemp has been Chief Transformation Officer and a member of the management board of Sana Kliniken AG since September 2022. She also sits on the supervisory board of FinBot AG, Meerbusch, and on the family advisory council of BJB GmbH & Co. KG, Arnsberg. Previously, Ms Kemp was head of the German operations at the US software company Oracle and Chief IT Officer at several financial service providers and international family-run companies, as well as Chief Digital Officer (CDO) at the energy company RWE/innogy SE. Her credentials and her extensive technology and industry expertise make her a perfect fit to meet the requirements of the rapidly growing adesso Group.

 

adesso Group
With more than 6,800 employees and expected annual sales of more than EUR 800 million in 2022, adesso Group is one of the largest German IT service providers with outstanding growth opportunities. At its own locations in Germany, other locations in Europe and Turkey as well as at numerous local customers adesso offers consulting and software development services for optimising core business processes. adesso also offers ready-to-use software products for standard applications. The development of an own, indus-try-specific product portfolio opens up additional growth and earnings opportunities and is another key ele-ment of the adesso strategy. In 2020, adesso was awarded the title of the best employer of its size in Germany across all industries. After having already achieved first place among IT employ-ers in 2016 and 2018, adesso was ranked first again in 2020.




Contact:
Martin Möllmann
Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 231 7000-7000
E-Mail: ir@adesso.de

30.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: adesso SE
Adessoplatz 1
44269 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: +49 231 7000-7000
Fax: +49 231 7000-1000
E-mail: ir@adesso.de
Internet: www.adesso-group.de
ISIN: DE000A0Z23Q5
WKN: A0Z23Q
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
EQS News ID: 1453905

 
End of News EQS News Service

1453905  30.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1453905&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
