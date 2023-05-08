Warburg Research lowers target for Adesso to 195 euros - 'Buy'.

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Broker) - Analysts Warburg Research lowered its price target for Adesso from 200 to 195 euros after the company's first-quarter figures, but left its rating at "buy". The IT service provider's profitability failed to keep pace with revenue growth in the opening quarter, analyst Andreas Wolf wrote in a study published on Monday. Due to the weak operating result, he has now reduced his earnings estimate and subsequently therefore also his price target./ck/gl

