  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Adesso SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADN1   DE000A0Z23Q5

ADESSO SE

(ADN1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:09:27 2023-05-08 am EDT
127.60 EUR   -6.86%
04:00aWarburg Research lowers target for Adesso to 195 euros - 'Buy'.
DP
03:34aADESSO : Warburg Research maintains a Buy rating
MD
05/05Adesso confirms forecasts for full year after weak start to the year
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Warburg Research lowers target for Adesso to 195 euros - 'Buy'.

05/08/2023 | 04:00am EDT
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Broker) - Analysts Warburg Research lowered its price target for Adesso from 200 to 195 euros after the company's first-quarter figures, but left its rating at "buy". The IT service provider's profitability failed to keep pace with revenue growth in the opening quarter, analyst Andreas Wolf wrote in a study published on Monday. Due to the weak operating result, he has now reduced his earnings estimate and subsequently therefore also his price target./ck/gl

Publication of the original study: 08.05.2023 / 08:15 / CEST First disclosure of the original study: Date in study not specified / Time in study not specified / CEST

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - the Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------


© dpa-AFX 2023
Analyst Recommendations on ADESSO SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 035 M 1 141 M 1 141 M
Net income 2023 38,4 M 42,3 M 42,3 M
Net Debt 2023 138 M 152 M 152 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,2x
Yield 2023 0,53%
Capitalization 892 M 983 M 983 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,00x
EV / Sales 2024 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 8 056
Free-Float 47,8%
Chart ADESSO SE
Duration : Period :
adesso SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADESSO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 137,00 €
Average target price 205,50 €
Spread / Average Target 50,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Kenfenheuer Chief Executive Officer
Jörg Schroeder Chief Financial Officer
Volker Gruhn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Friedrich Wöbking Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heinz-Werner Richter Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADESSO SE3.95%983
ACCENTURE PLC-0.45%167 767
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-0.80%144 663
SIEMENS AG16.08%131 404
IBM-12.24%112 280
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.79%89 020
