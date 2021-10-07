Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Adesso SE
  News
  Summary
    ADN1   DE000A0Z23Q5

ADESSO SE

(ADN1)
  Report
adesso : Medi and adesso set up HEALAY joint venture

10/07/2021 | 10:47am EDT
The medical devices manufacturer medi offers a full range of medical device concepts and associated services to help treat issues such as venous disorders, lymphoedema, lipedema or gonarthrosis. Christoph Schmitz of medi explains the reasons for forming the joint venture with adesso: "With DiGAs, we are forging a link with our core business in the same indication areas. This allows us to move even closer to our patients, with our holistic concepts increasing adherence and, in doing so, raising the treatment success rate. The formation of HEALAY is a key milestone in the digital transformation of our company."

medi and adesso: joint management

HEALAY CEO Christoph Schmitz is Head of Digital Health Transformation at medi. Co-CEO Thomas Starke is Head of Life Sciences at adesso SE.

Disclaimer

adesso AG published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 14:46:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 643 M 742 M 742 M
Net income 2021 42,8 M 49,4 M 49,4 M
Net Debt 2021 37,2 M 43,0 M 43,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,4x
Yield 2021 0,37%
Capitalization 1 045 M 1 206 M 1 208 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,68x
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 5 309
Free-Float 44,7%
Managers and Directors
Michael Kenfenheuer Chief Executive Officer
Jörg Schroeder Chief Financial Officer
Volker Gruhn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Friedrich Wöbking Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heinz-Werner Richter Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADESSO SE74.02%1 206
ACCENTURE PLC24.49%205 845
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.33.12%188 331
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION13.72%127 600
INFOSYS LIMITED33.27%93 689
SNOWFLAKE INC.10.03%93 165