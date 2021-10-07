adesso : Medi and adesso set up HEALAY joint venture

The medical devices manufacturer medi offers a full range of medical device concepts and associated services to help treat issues such as venous disorders, lymphoedema, lipedema or gonarthrosis. Christoph Schmitz of medi explains the reasons for forming the joint venture with adesso: "With DiGAs, we are forging a link with our core business in the same indication areas. This allows us to move even closer to our patients, with our holistic concepts increasing adherence and, in doing so, raising the treatment success rate. The formation of HEALAY is a key milestone in the digital transformation of our company."

medi and adesso: joint management

HEALAY CEO Christoph Schmitz is Head of Digital Health Transformation at medi. Co-CEO Thomas Starke is Head of Life Sciences at adesso SE.