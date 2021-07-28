Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Adesso SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADN1   DE000A0Z23Q5

ADESSO SE

(ADN1)
  
adesso : Young BVB talent gets an insight into the working world of digitalisation

07/28/2021 | 02:23am EDT
The workshop centred on information about the work and range of activities at IT service provider adesso, which focusses on consulting and software development for the industry and now operates across Europe with over 5,100 employees. The workshop kicked off with a light-hearted introduction session and a tour around adesso, which gave the footballers an idea of what the people who work at adesso are like and which occupational fields they work in, what training they have had and what their daily tasks are.

The tour took them to the Digital Experience Lab, an internet of things lab at adesso, which is where software development meets the physical world of things, giving the young footballers a tangible experience of digitalisation. They learnt about the possibilities offered by digitalisation also through the use of practical customer projects. They were able to talk to young working students who were writing their theses in the lab and were happy to share their practical experiences. The young footballers then got down to business in a 90-minute programming workshop, which taught them the basics of programming, allowing them to take on simple pro-gramming tasks themselves. The workshop ended with fun Lego Serious Play, modelling the business world with the help of colourful Lego bricks: the young players took part in solving a small communications task concerning an imaginary software development project. Before the day finished, the participants were able to share their impressions and ask questions in a short feedback session.

Ramona Kuhnert was in charge of the young footballers throughout their day at adesso. The HR manager said: 'Of course everyone here at adesso sincerely hopes that our Dortmund youth are able to fulfil their dream of becoming professional footballers, and to do so successfully. That is the objective after all!' Then with a wink, she added: 'But if that doesn't work out, then we hope that today's workshop has given them an idea of other interesting career options.'

The series of workshops for the BVB Youth Sector is part of the cooperation and sponsorship agreement between Borussia Dortmund and adesso. The partners agreed last year to support each other with training and workshops on different topics for the young talent. The agenda includes work experience and work shadowing opportunities on both sides between now and the end of 2023.

Disclaimer

adesso AG published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 06:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
