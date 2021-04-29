Log in
    ADN1   DE000A0Z23Q5

ADESSO SE

(ADN1)
  Report
adesso : Contract with Michael Kenfenheuer extended until 2023

04/29/2021
Kenfenheuer took over as Chairman of the Executive Board at adesso in mid-2015, having already served as Co-Chairman of the company's Executive Board since 2011. Under his leadership, the company developed and successfully established the in|sure Ecosphere on the market as a product family for the insurance sector. As part of his Executive Board responsibility for the Banking division, Kenfenheuer helped to launch a further core industry product in 2020. Today, adesso also develops and markets a new core banking system in the German-speaking market.

Disclaimer

adesso AG published this content on 29 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2021 07:32:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 598 M 725 M 725 M
Net income 2021 31,8 M 38,6 M 38,6 M
Net Debt 2021 5,30 M 6,43 M 6,43 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,1x
Yield 2021 0,53%
Capitalization 735 M 889 M 891 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,24x
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 4 975
Free-Float 41,6%
Chart ADESSO SE
Duration : Period :
adesso SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADESSO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 131,30 €
Last Close Price 118,80 €
Spread / Highest target 15,8%
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Kenfenheuer Chief Executive Officer
Jörg Schroeder Chief Financial Officer
Volker Gruhn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Friedrich Wöbking Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heinz-Werner Richter Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADESSO SE22.47%889
ACCENTURE PLC11.13%184 497
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES9.41%155 304
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION12.81%126 899
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.11.17%83 829
INFOSYS LIMITED7.38%76 741
