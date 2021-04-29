adesso : Contract with Michael Kenfenheuer extended until 2023

Kenfenheuer took over as Chairman of the Executive Board at adesso in mid-2015, having already served as Co-Chairman of the company's Executive Board since 2011. Under his leadership, the company developed and successfully established the in|sure Ecosphere on the market as a product family for the insurance sector. As part of his Executive Board responsibility for the Banking division, Kenfenheuer helped to launch a further core industry product in 2020. Today, adesso also develops and markets a new core banking system in the German-speaking market.