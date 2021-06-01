adesso : Hochschule Fresenius University of Applied Sciences and IT service provider adesso found adesso School of Digital HealthDortmund/CologneDortmund/Cologne

Dr Thorsten Vogel heads up adesso's Health business. In his view, the new adesso School of Digital Health is ideal for young people who want to be driving forces in healthcare. 'This degree course will train students to drive digitalisation in healthcare. We are delighted to have the opportunity to contribute our practical expertise in the areas of e-health, telematics, data, analytics and IoT to this partnership.'

The officially recognised Digital Health Engineering bachelor degree offers graduates outstanding prospects for future careers at hospitals, health insurers or healthcare companies.

The adesso School of Digital Health is the second degree course at a private university that adesso has been involved in as a practical partner. Last year, adesso launched its School of Coding and Software Engineering at the XU Exponential University of Applied Sciences in Potsdam.