    ADN1   DE000A0Z23Q5

ADESSO SE

(ADN1)
  Report
adesso : Hochschule Fresenius University of Applied Sciences and IT service provider adesso found adesso School of Digital HealthDortmund/CologneDortmund/Cologne

06/01/2021 | 02:10am EDT
Dr Thorsten Vogel heads up adesso's Health business. In his view, the new adesso School of Digital Health is ideal for young people who want to be driving forces in healthcare. 'This degree course will train students to drive digitalisation in healthcare. We are delighted to have the opportunity to contribute our practical expertise in the areas of e-health, telematics, data, analytics and IoT to this partnership.'

The officially recognised Digital Health Engineering bachelor degree offers graduates outstanding prospects for future careers at hospitals, health insurers or healthcare companies.

The adesso School of Digital Health is the second degree course at a private university that adesso has been involved in as a practical partner. Last year, adesso launched its School of Coding and Software Engineering at the XU Exponential University of Applied Sciences in Potsdam.

Disclaimer

adesso AG published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 06:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 628 M 768 M 768 M
Net income 2021 40,0 M 48,9 M 48,9 M
Net cash 2021 17,1 M 20,9 M 20,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,0x
Yield 2021 0,48%
Capitalization 802 M 980 M 980 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,25x
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 4 975
Free-Float 41,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Kenfenheuer Chief Executive Officer
Jörg Schroeder Chief Financial Officer
Volker Gruhn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Friedrich Wöbking Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heinz-Werner Richter Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADESSO SE33.61%980
ACCENTURE PLC8.02%179 354
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.9.81%160 552
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION14.19%128 435
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.11.25%83 410
INFOSYS LIMITED11.88%82 363