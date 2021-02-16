adesso : now also represented in Paderborn

Leineweber brings with him from his previous employer in Paderborn a strong, experienced team of experts in the field of cloud management. Together with selected employees of the adesso subsidiary adesso mobile solutions GmbH, who already work in Paderborn, the new office is set to open with a staff of around 20 employees. The expansion plans at the new Westend-Carre business park on Heinz-Nixdorf-Ring in the north-west of Paderborn are ambitious: 'By the end of 2022, we plan to have nearly 50 people at the location and be offering the entire adesso portfolio of services to our corporate customers,' says IT manager and cloud transformation expert Bernd Leineweber.

Contact details for the new adesso office in Paderborn:

adesso SE

Paderborn office

Site Manager

Bernd Leineweber

Lise-Meitner-Str. 1

33106 Paderborn

Germany

Mobile: +49 15238856806

Email: bernd.leineweber@adesso.de